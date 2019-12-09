BIOLASE Announces Clearance of the Epic Hygiene Laser for Dental Hygienists

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced the launch of their new Epic Hygiene laser at the Greater New York Dental Meeting , in New York City from Nov. 29 - Dec. 4. The laser has officially been granted Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance.

Epic Hygiene is the latest innovation in proven Epic laser technology, designed by dental hygienists for dental hygienists. This new laser system gives dental professionals a total solution to effectively manage non-surgical periodontitis and increase clinical production. The system includes proven step-by-step clinical protocols, including pocket therapy and perio debridement, for easy implementation.

"We were thrilled to announce the launch of the Epic Hygiene at this years' Greater New York Dental Meeting," said BIOLASE CEO, Todd Norbe. "This laser is the latest technological innovation for dental hygienists and is designed with our mission of advancing dentistry across all fields. There was no better place for an announcement like this than at one of the largest dental congresses in the world."

Epic Hygiene now gives dental hygienists the ability to offer dental laser technology to their patients, including minimally invasive and virtually pain-free treatments that allow for quicker procedures and faster recovery times. Each system includes hygiene specific training, turnkey practice guidebooks with step-by-step practice integration tips, and access to exclusive on-call Epic Expert support, with leading clinicians to provide peer to peer support.

To learn more about the Epic Hygiene laser, please visit go.biolase.com/EpicHygiene or call 855-292-5690.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that is a global market leader in the manufacturing and marketing of proprietary dental laser systems that enable dentists and dental specialists to perform a broad range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and surgical applications. BIOLASE's laser systems are designed to provide clinically superior, patient-friendly results for many types of common dental procedures compared to those achieved with traditional instruments. BIOLASE has sold 38,900 laser systems to date in over 90 countries around the world.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and YouTube at www.youtube.com/biolasevideos.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biolase.com

