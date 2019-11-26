BIOLASE Announces Schedule Of Investor Conferences In December

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced it has been invited to present at the following two investor conferences in December:

8th Annual Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Conference

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The New York Athletic Club

New York City

12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:40 am PT (formal presentation and one-on-one meetings)

Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

Los Angeles, CA

BIOLASE President and CEO Todd Norbe and Executive Vice President and CFO John Beaver will present and/or host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through BIOLASE's investor relations firm, EVC Group LLC (contact information below).

To access the live webcast or replay of the formal presentation at the LD Micro conference, visit the investor relations section of the company's website at www.biolase.com.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately patented 138 and 81 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications, and a full line of dental imaging equipment. BIOLASE has sold over 40,000 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com , Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase , Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase .

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

