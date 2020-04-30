BIOLASE, Inc to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 7, 2020

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that it will release first quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after the close of the U.S. financial markets and will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results and corporate developments.

For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the U.S./Canada is 800-353-6461. For international participants outside the U.S./Canada, the dial-in number is 334-323-0501. For all callers, refer to the Conference ID 6799229. To access the live webcast, go to BIOLASE Investor Events Page .

An audio archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Investors section of the BIOLASE website.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that is a global market leader in the manufacturing and marketing of proprietary dental laser systems that enable dentists and dental specialists to perform a broad range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and surgical applications. BIOLASE's laser systems are designed to provide clinically superior, patient-friendly results for many types of common dental procedures compared to those achieved with traditional instruments. BIOLASE has sold 38,900 laser systems to date in over 90 countries around the world.

