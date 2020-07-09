BIOLASE to Present at COVID-19 Webinar Hosted by Maxim Group on July 16, 2020

IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL ), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today that BIOLASE CEO Todd Norbe has been invited to participate in a panel discussion on Re-Engaging Medical Practices in an Era of COVID-19, presented by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Thursday. July 16, 2020.

Date and Time: Thursday, July 16, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time ( 8:00 a.m. Pacific time )

As the country slowly begins to re-open, information is imperative. How and when will medical practices re-open, and to what extent? Will pent-up demand recoup some of the lost revenue? What are doctors observing as they re-engage with patients? Does commercialization pick up where it left off? How are companies adjusting their commercialization strategies and practices during this time? What does access to capital look like in a re-opening world? This webinar intends to explore these questions and more, with insights from management, engaging Q&A, and informative panel discussions. Webcast: To access the panel discussion, please RSVP HERE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately patented 261 and 52 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications, and a full line of dental imaging equipment. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

