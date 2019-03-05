BIOLASE to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference

IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc . (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that it will be presenting at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 13th at 10:40 am PT. BIOLASE Executive Vice President and CFO John Beaver will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live webcast or replay of the presentation, visit the investor relations section of the company's website at www.biolase.com .

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe. For those interested in attending the LD conference, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine and markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including three-dimensional CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 255 patented and 73 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver the best results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications, and a full line of dental imaging equipment. BIOLASE has sold over 38,900 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer markets.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com , Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase , Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase .

