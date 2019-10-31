BioLife Solutions to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 12, 2019

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading developer and supplier of best-in-class bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, ("BioLife" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company's third quarter 2019 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, and that the Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) that afternoon. Management will provide an overview of the Company's financial results and a general business update.

To access the webcast, log on to the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at www.biolifesolutions.com/earnings. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 825-0512 (U.S. & Canada) or (315) 625-6880 (International) with the following Conference ID: 7207519. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on www.biolifesolutions.com for 90 days.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools. Our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media are highly valued in the regenerative medicine, biobanking and drug discovery markets. These biopreservation media products are serum-free and protein-free, fully defined, and are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. Our recently acquired ThawSTAR® family of automated cell thawing products and evo™ cold chain management system reduce therapeutic and economic risk for cell and gene therapy developers by reducing the potential of administering a non-viable dose. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Media & Investor Relations



Roderick de Greef



Chief Financial Officer



(425) 402-1400



rdegreef@biolifesolutions.com





SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

www.biolifesolutions.com

