BIOLO, the Market Leader in Biodegradable Packaging and Products, Partners with LITA by Ciara to Support Vision of Sustainable Fashion Line by Eliminating Plastic Waste

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLO is excited to announce that it has partnered with The House of LR&C to eliminate plastic waste in LITA by Ciara, The House of LR&C's new consciously created, ready to wear collection, inspired by fashion icon and Grammy award-winning singer, Ciara. BIOLO will make sustainable packaging for all LITA by Ciara products by using Nodax® PHA — a groundbreaking biopolymer.

BIOLO offers an alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics through its use of Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), a renewable plastic alternative that is certified by TÜV (formerly Vinçotte) for biodegradation in soil and marine environments as well as home and industrial composts. "PHA is made from plants, turns into feedstock for microorganisms, and leaves nothing behind. Simple as that," says Will Preston, CEO of BIOLO.

The House of LR&C (standing for Love, Respect & Care) was created in 2020 not only to create fashion brands with sustainability in their DNA, but to redefine the way the fashion industry works, to make it inclusive, community-led, and, above all, to create large-scale positive change. "It is exciting to see companies coming together to support creating positive impact," said Therese Hayes, Chief Sustainability Officer of The House LR&C. "This strategic partnership with BIOLO reduces plastic waste and supports our goal to consider sustainability throughout our product's life-cycle."

To fight single-use plastic waste, many companies have turned to compostable alternatives. Polylactic acid (PLA) has been one of the pioneering substrates and was a progressive step, but it only biodegrades in an industrial composting facility. In search of universally biodegradable plastic, researchers at Danimer Scientific looked to nature for inspiration. Danimer Scientific found that much like humans store extra calories as fat, bacteria store some of their energy as a natural plastic, known as Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). Since PHA is a natural source of fuel for bacteria, it breaks down quickly in any bioactive environment. "While PHA is a product of evolution and has been naturally occurring for millions of years, it is only recently that we have perfected our process for producing the biopolymer at a commercial scale. We call the PHA produced through our proprietary process Nodax® PHA." said Don Phillips, VP of Business Development at Danimer Scientific.

BIOLO has been working in partnership with Danimer Scientific for several years to perfect the manufacturing techniques necessary to bring PHA to the public through the form of flexible packaging, ocean safe straws, and more. Although PHA has been used by bacteria for millions of years, LITA's partnership with BIOLO marks the first time a North American company is exclusively using PHA packaging.

For more information on BIOLO please visit BIOLO.com

For more information on LITA please visit thehouseoflrc.com/pages/lita-by-ciara

For more information on Danimer Scientific please visit DanimerScientific.com

About BIOLO

BIOLO aims to address environmentally conscious businesses and consumers' needs with ecofriendly flexible packaging and food service products. BIOLO uses NODAX® PHA, a biodegradable polymer, as an alternative to petroleum-based solutions for single use plastics. BIOLO's products perform similarly to traditional plastics but provide a guilt-free experience that lets consumers enjoy their purchase and not worry about creating unwanted waste. BIOLO is headquartered in Kansas City, MO and has manufacturing locations across the United States. For more information, visit www.BIOLO.com.

About The House of LR&C

The House of LR&C was built to democratize retail and redefine the way the fashion industry works, to make it inclusive, community-led and, above all, to create large scale positive change. Russell Wilson and Ciara combined their passion for design & fashion with the retail expertise of Christine Day, to create The House of LR&C in 2020. A year that showed the world that genuine compassion, connectivity, and doing good for our planet are the keys to creating a new way forward. Visit us at thehouseoflrc.com.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, its renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable and return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Danimer's technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for its biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films and injection-molded articles, among others. Danimer now holds more than 390 granted patents and pending patent applications in more than 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit www.DanimerScientific.com.

