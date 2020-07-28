Biologic Association Membership Surpasses 6,000

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biologic Association has enrolled over 6,000 active clinical members within the first six months of the site launch (www.thebiologicassociation.com). The Biologic Association (BA) is an orthopaedic organization dedicated to providing one voice for all matters on musculoskeletal biologics and regenerative medicine. The BA is a collaboration of leading orthopaedic organizations: The Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA), the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM), the International Cartilage Repair Society (ICRS), the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM), the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R), Interventional Orthobiologics Foundation, and the Orthogeneration Network (ON Foundation).

"The BA aims to advocate for the responsible use of biologics in clinical practice; lead in the development of biologic standards; and report on the safety and efficacy of biologic interventions."

- Bert Mandelbaum, M.D., BA Co-Chairman

The BA was founded in 2018 with a purpose to unite and critically evaluate the current evidence for biologics and regenerative medicine, in order to encourage responsible use of therapies, facilitate rigorous study of treatment outcomes in order to establish the scientific basis for regenerative medicine therapies, and discourage the widespread indiscriminate use of unproven therapies. With numerous voices both nationally and internationally weighing in, the BA's intention is to provide a unified voice and to offer insight through the development of reporting standards and research that can help physicians and their patients better understand the existing and future clinical application of biologic therapies.

The BA Board of Directors are:

Brian Cole , M.D., M.B.A.

, M.D., M.B.A. Jason Dragoo , M.D., (Co-Chairman)

, M.D., (Co-Chairman) Christian Lattermann , M.D.

, M.D. Bert Mandelbaum , M.D., (Co-Chairman)

, M.D., (Co-Chairman) Scott Rodeo, M.D.

Shane Shapiro , M.D.

, M.D. Ken Zaslav , M.D.

The BA will host their second Annual Summit July, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee in conjunction with the AOSSM Annual Meeting.

