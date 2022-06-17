Biologic Therapy Market Information: By Product and Geography - Global Forecast till 2025

Jun 17, 2022, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the Biologic Therapy Market growth is the strong R&D pipeline. The efficiency of biologics in the treatment of severe infections, malignancies, and immunological and hormonal disorders is encouraging manufacturers to invest in R&D for the development of biologics. For instance, monoclonal antibodies constitute one of the fastest-growing segments amongst biological therapies. To date, 88 monoclonal antibodies have been approved for different indications. Some of the examples are ICT-107 for glioblastoma, VGX-3100 for cervical cancer, NeuVax for breast cancer, NexVax2 for celiac disease, CRS-207 for pancreatic cancer, PEV7 for recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis, and GI-4000 for pancreatic cancer. Similar is the case of biologics meant to be used as vaccines and therapeutic proteins, the pipeline of vendors like AbbVie, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche clearly indicate huge investments in R&D. Apart from manufacturers that are actively involved in research on biologics, many research institutes are also engaged in developing novel biologics through industrial collaborations.
The Biologic Therapy Market value is set to grow by USD 226.61 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 11% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the market is segmented by product (antibody therapeutics, vaccines, cell therapy, gene therapy, and other therapies) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Biologic Therapy Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Antibody Therapeutics
- Vaccines
- Cell Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Other Therapies
The biologic therapy market share growth by antibody therapeutics will be significant during the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies are amongst the most widely sold biologics and are even referred to as the future of medicine. Monoclonal antibodies are cloned from single-parent cells and are designed to recognize and bind to specific receptors on the surface of the cells. This specificity in action makes monoclonal antibodies more effective than conventional treatments for immunological and chronic ailments like cancer. Owing to these factors, it is expected that the global biologic therapy market will grow during the forecast period.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
57% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for biologic therapy in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the Asia region. One of the reasons for market growth in the Americas is the increased incidence of chronic diseases. The rise in the prevalence of major health disorders is mainly due to lifestyle changes and increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco in the US. However, market growth is expected to be only gradual due to the patent expiry of major biologics present in the market.
Biologic Therapy Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 226.61 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
9.71
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 57%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Biologic Therapy Market 2021-2025: Scope
High cost of biologics is one of the key challenges hindering the biologic therapy market growth. Biologics can be used for the treatment of several types of malignancies, hormonal imbalances, and autoimmune conditions, but they are expensive, which makes them beyond the reach of the economically underprivileged. The total manufacturing costs, which include the costs related to the clinical trials associated with biologics, account for vendors offering these products at high costs. The development of a biological molecule requires a separate living organism. Though bacterial production is not that costly, the production of therapeutic agents like monoclonal antibodies and vaccines becomes costly as they involve animal handling. The immunization of the animal and other procedures related to the production of antibodies and vaccines increases the cost of that product. Due to the high price of biologic therapy, many patients are unable to access this effective therapy, and this will remain a major challenge for the market during the forecast period.
Biologic Therapy Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AbbVie Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
The biologic therapy market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnering with research organizations and hospitals for R&D to compete in the market.
Biologic Therapy Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist biologic therapy market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the biologic therapy market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the biologic therapy market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biologic therapy market vendors
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
