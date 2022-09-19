Biologic Therapy Market to record USD 226.61 Bn growth -- North America to account for 57% market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Biologic Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 226.61 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, key product launches, major trends, and other important statistics. Download PDF Sample Report

Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biologic Therapy Market

The market is primarily driven by factors such as the strong R&D pipeline. In addition, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and immunological disorders will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the high cost of biologics is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into antibody therapeutics, vaccines, cell therapy, gene therapy, and other therapies. The antibody therapeutics segment is the largest segment of the global biologic therapy market. The market will observe maximum revenue generation in the antibody therapies segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand and sales of antibodies in the pharmaceutical industry.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region is home to several key vendors such as AbbVie, Elli Lilly , Merck, Pfizer, and Amgen. Besides, changes in lifestyle and increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco have increased the prevalence of various chronic diseases. In addition, the active participation of the government in providing reimbursements for some of the biologics, rising patient awareness about the benefits of the use of biologics, vendor collaborations, and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases in the US are contributing to the growth of the biologic therapeutics market in North America .

Company Profiles

The biologic therapy market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA.

Competitive Analysis

The global biologic therapeutics market is concentrated. The vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in June 2020, AbbVie Inc. and Jacobio Pharmaceuticals announced a global, strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize SHP2 inhibitors, which target a key node in cancer and immune cells. Similarly, in June 2020, GlaxoSmithKline Plc announced a strategic partnership with IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., in Synthetic Lethality, an emerging field in oncology.

The competitive scenario provided in the biologic therapy market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Related Reports:

Biologic Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 226.61 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

