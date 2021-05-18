Biologica Technologies® showcases latest clinical data of ProteiOS® at the Annual Scientific Conference of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS)

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biologica Technologies, developers and marketers of ProteiOS® growth factor and OsseoGEN® cellular bone matrix, announced today the early topline results from a retrospective, multicenter study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of ProteiOS in foot and ankle arthrodesis (fusion) procedures. Thus far, study results have observed fusion rates that are higher than or comparable to fusion rates in other published studies of any other bone graft material, including but not limited to; autograft, cellular bone matrices, and PDGF-BB.

In this retrospective, multicenter study, ProteiOS has thus far been evaluated in 79 patients undergoing 121 foot and ankle fusion procedures with the primary endpoint deemed successful fusion based on high resolution CT scans and radiographs assessed by a blinded, independent radiologist. Based on radiographic evaluation the data demonstrated a fusion rate of 75.2% at six months and 97.1% fusion at 12 months. Biologica Technologies plans to submit the full data for publication in a peer-reviewed journal in the coming months as additional patients results are analyzed.

"These study results mirror the anecdotal evidence we have been hearing about ProteiOS from surgeons and sales representatives in the field," stated Jason Mattiello, Vice President of Sales. "It is exciting to have this data and also to be at our first in-person conference in over a year!"

ProteiOS has been shown to include more than 600 naturally occurring growth factors including but not limited to BMP-2, PDGF, TGF-β1, and VEGF. The product is provided in a lyophilized-format that supports the use of virtually any scaffold during implantation, providing flexibility for the surgeon and hospital.

Founded in 2015, Biologica Technologies is a company focused on providing clinically relevant biologic solutions across multiple medical specialties. Biologica's core proprietary technology is the ability to access intracellular growth factors (GFs) found within allograft tissue. ProteiOS® growth factor and OsseoGEN® cellular bone matrix are the first products utilizing this technology and possess the highest amount of GFs within their respective biologic categories. The company is privately-held and headquartered in Carlsbad, CA

