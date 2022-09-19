Biologics CDMO Market to record USD 8.65 Bn growth -- North America to dominate market growth

Sep 19, 2022, 03:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biologics CDMO market size is anticipated to grow by USD 8.65 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.20% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the scope of the full report.
The global biologics CDMO market study covers the following areas:
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The report identifies AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Lonza Group Ltd., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd., and WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. as major market participants.
The market growth will be driven by factors such as the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets, strong research and development pipeline of biologics therapeutics, and the growing need to focus on core competencies. Although these factors will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The market is analyzed across the following segments:
- Type
- Mammalian
- Microbial
- Cell Therapy Services
By type, the market will observe significant growth in the mammalian segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rising use of mammalian cells in the treatment of many diseases. Also, the increased use of mammalian cell culture technology for the bulk production of vaccines will foster the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
North America is the dominating region, occupying 41% of the global market share. The active participation of the US government in providing reimbursements for biologics, rising patient awareness about the benefits of the use of biologics, vendor collaborations, and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases in the US are driving the growth of the biologics CDMO market in North America. Also, the patent expiry of major biologics will contribute to the growth of the regional market.
Biologics CDMO Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the biologics CDMO market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Lonza Group Ltd., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd., and WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
Biologics CDMO Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist biologics CDMO market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the biologics CDMO market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the biologics CDMO market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biologics CDMO market vendors
Related Reports:
- Clinical Trial Support Services Market Application, Age Group, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market by Drug Class and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Biologics CDMO Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.20%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 8.65 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.07
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Lonza Group Ltd., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd., and WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent market
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis:Pharmaceuticals
2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery
2.2.2 Integration and product development
2.2.3 Manufacturing
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support services
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 04: Market segments
3.2 Market size 2021
3.3 Market definition
Exhibit 05: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
5.3 Mammalian - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: Mammalian - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Mammalian - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Microbial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 19: Microbial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Microbial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Cell therapy services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 21: Cell therapy services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Cell therapy services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 24: ?Customer landscape?
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Key leading countries
Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets
8.1.2 Strong research and development pipeline of biologics therapeutics
8.1.3 Growing need to focus on core competencies
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Capacity utilization and constraints
8.2.2 Stringent policies related to entry of new biologics
8.2.3 Stereotypical nature of CDMOs
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Advent of big data
8.3.2 Strategic alliances and partnerships with pharma companies
8.3.3 Increasing approvals for new molecules and biosimilars?
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: ?Landscape disruption?
Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: ?Market positioning of vendors?
10.3 AGC Biologics
Exhibit 43: AGC Biologics - Overview
Exhibit 44: AGC Biologics - Product and service
Exhibit 45: AGC Biologics - Key offerings
10.4 Binex Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 46: Binex Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 47: Binex Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 48: Binex Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Exhibit 49: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 50: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments
Exhibit 51: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus
10.6 Catalent Inc.
Exhibit 53: Catalent Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 54: Catalent Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 55: Catalent Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 56: Catalent Inc. - Segment focus
10.7 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc.
Exhibit 57: Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 58: Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 59: Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG
Exhibit 60: JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
Exhibit 61: JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service
Exhibit 62: JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
10.9 Lonza Group Ltd.
Exhibit 63: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 64: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 65: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 66: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus
10.10 Rentschler Biopharma SE
Exhibit 67: Rentschler Biopharma SE - Overview
Exhibit 68: Rentschler Biopharma SE - Product and service
Exhibit 69: Rentschler Biopharma SE - Key offerings
10.11 Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 70: Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 71: Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 72: Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.12 WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
Exhibit 73: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 74: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 ????Market definition
11.1.2 ????Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and Caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 77: ?Currency conversion rates for US$?
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 78: ?Research Methodology
Exhibit 79: ??Validation techniques employed for market sizing?
Exhibit 80: ??Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article