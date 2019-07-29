Biologics Fill / Finish Services Market, 2030 by Type of Packaging, Additional Services Offered, Scale of Operation, Type of Biologics Filled
DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologics Fill / Finish Services Market, 2019 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers, 2019-2030' report features an extensive study on the contract service providers offering drug product manufacturing services within the biopharmaceutical industry. The study features in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of companies that claim to specialize in fill/finish operations.
Specifically, fill/finish is the final step in the production process and is considered among the most crucial stages of drug product manufacturing. Biologics drug products require special procedures and equipment for fill/finish operations in order to ensure product integrity and safety. As this operation is heavily outsourced, the rise in demand for biologics has resulted in an equivalent need for flexible aseptic fill/finish technologies. Pharmaceutical drug manufacturers have not hesitated to collaborate with contract service providers to leverage the latter's experience and expertise in the latest fill/finish technologies.
Currently, over 115 companies are actively providing fill/finish services for biologics. In the recent past, many service providers have also forged alliances / acquired other players in order to enhance their service offerings.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as growth of the overall biopharmaceutical market, cost of goods sold, direct manufacturing costs, share of drug product manufacturing costs, and outsourcing trends related to fill / finish operations, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the mid to long term, for the period 2019-2030.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Introduction to Biologics
3.3. Need for Outsourcing Biologics-related Operations
3.4. Introduction to Contract Manufacturing
3.5. Commonly Outsourced Operations in the Biopharmaceutical Industry
3.5.1. Biologics Fill/Finish Operations
3.6. Basic Guidelines for Selecting a Fill/Finish Service Provider
3.7. Advantages of Outsourcing Fill/Finish Services
3.8. Risks and Challenges of Outsourcing Fill/Finish Operations
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Biologics Fill/Finish Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.2.4. Analysis by Location of Fill/Finish Facilities
4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Packaging
4.2.6. Analysis by Additional Services Offered
4.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Operation
4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Biologics Filled
5. COMPANY COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Methodology
5.3. Assumptions and Key Input Parameters
5.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Biologics Fill/Finish Service Providers in North America
5.4.1. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Ampoules
5.4.2. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Cartridges
5.4.3. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Syringes
5.4.4. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Vials
5.5. Competitiveness Analysis: Fill/Finish Service Providers in Europe
5.5.1. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Ampoules
5.5.2. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Cartridges
5.5.3. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Syringes
5.5.4. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Vials
5.6. Competitiveness Analysis: Fill/Finish Service Providers of Asia-Pacific
5.6.1. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Ampoules
5.6.2. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Cartridges
5.6.3. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Syringes
5.6.4. Companies Offering Fill/Finish Services for Vials
6. BIOLOGICS FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Advanced BioScience Laboratories (ABL)
6.3. Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)
6.4. BioPharma Solutions
6.5. BioReliance
6.6. Emergent BioSolutions
6.7. Patheon
7. BIOLOGICS FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN EUROPE: COMPANY PROFILES
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
7.3. IDT Biologika
7.4. Lonza
7.5. Recipharm
7.6. Vetter Pharma
8. BIOLOGICS FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Biocon
8.3. ChemPartner
8.4. LuinaBio
8.5. Mycenax Biotech
8.6. Wuxi Biologics
9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. Biologics Fill/Finish Service Providers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Service
9.3.4. Analysis by Scale of Operation
9.3.5. Analysis by Type of Biologic
9.3.6. Analysis by Geographical Location
9.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
9.3.8. Service Alliances and Supply Agreements: Analysis by Type of Service
9.3.9. Acquisitions and Mergers: Analysis by Type of Service
10. RECENT EXPANSIONS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Biologics Fill/Finish Service Providers: Recent Expansions
10.2.1. Analysis by Year of Expansion
10.2.2. Analysis by Type of Expansion
10.2.3. Analysis by Type of Packaging
10.2.4. Analysis by Type of Service
10.2.5. Analysis by Type of Biologic
10.2.6. Analysis by Type of Biologic and Scale of Operation
10.2.7. Analysis by Geographical Location
10.2.8. Most Active Players: Analysis by Type of Service and Type of Biologic
10.2.9. Expansions in North America: Analysis by Type of Service and Type of Biologic
10.2.10. Expansions in Europe: Analysis by Type of Service and Type of Biologic
10.2.11. Expansions in Asia-Pacific: Analysis by Type of Service and Type of Biologic
11. CAPACITY ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Assumptions and Methodology
11.3. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity (by Number of Units)
11.4. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity (by Volume)
11.5. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Ampoules (by Number of Units)
11.6. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Ampoules (by Volume)
11.7. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Cartridges (by Number of Units)
11.8. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Cartridges (by Volume)
11.9. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Syringes (by Number of Units)
11.10. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Syringes (by Volume)
11.11. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Vials (by Number of Units)
11.12. Global Biologics Fill/Finish Capacity: Vials (by Volume)
11.13. Conclusion
12. DEMAND ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Assumptions and Methodology
12.3. Global Demand for Biologics Fill/Finish Services
12.3.1. Analysis by Type of Packaging
12.3.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation
12.3.3. Analysis by Type of Biologic
12.3.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
12.3.5. Analysis by Geographical Location
12.4. Demand and Supply Analysis
13. BIOLOGICS MANUFACTURING AND FILL / FINISH: KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Biologics Manufacturing and Fill/Finish: KPI Definitions
13.2.1. Financial Indicators
13.2.2. Process / Capability Indicators
13.2.3. Market Reputation Indicators
13.2.4. Other Important Performance Indicators
13.3.5. Conclusion
14. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Forecast Methodology
14.3. Overall Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030
14.4. Overall Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market, 2019-2030
14.5. Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market for Ampoules, 2019-2030
14.6. Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market for Cartridges, 2019-2030
14.7. Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market for Syringes, 2019-2030
14.8. Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market for Vials, 2019-2030
15. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Growing Biopharmaceutical Pipeline
15.3. Increase in Outsourcing Fill/Finish Activities
15.4. Rising Focus on Self-Administration
15.5. Advances in Aseptic Fill/Finish Technologies
15.6. Growing Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Region
16. CASE STUDY: ROBOTIC SYSTEMS IN FILL / FINISH OPERATIONS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Contract Service Providers: List of Fill/Finish Equipment
16.3. Role of Robotic Systems in Fill/Finish Operations
16.3.1. Types of Robots Used in Pharmaceutical Operations
16.3.2. Key Considerations for Selecting a Robotic System
16.3.3. Advantages of Robotic Systems
16.3.4. Disadvantages of Robotic Systems
16.4. Companies Providing Robots for Use in the Pharmaceutical Industry
16.5. Concluding Remarks
17. CASE STUDY: READY-TO-USE PACKAGING COMPONENTS IN ASEPTIC FILL / FINISH OPERATIONS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Role of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components in Aseptic Fill/Finish Operations
17.2.1. Advantages of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components
17.2.2. Disadvantages of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components
17.3. Companies Providing Ready-to-Use Packaging Components
17.4. Concluding Remarks
18. CONCLUSION
18.1. Outsourcing of Drug Product Filling and Packaging Operations is Driven by the Growing Pipeline of Biologics and Biosimilars
18.2. The Contract Fill/Finish Services Landscape Features a Mix of Large and Mid-sized Players, Offering a Variety of Services for End-Stage Product Development
18.3 North America and Europe have Emerged as Key Hubs for Fill/Finish Services
18.4 Many Players have Entered into Strategic Collaborations and are Actively Expanding and Upgrading Their Existing Infrastructure to Enhance their Service Offerings and Drug Product Development Capabilities
18.5 To Cater to the Growing Demand for Fill/Finish Services, Many Players are Entering into Strategic Partnerships and Expanding / Upgrading Existing Infrastructure
18.6 As the Annual Demand for Fill/Finish of Biologics is Likely to Increase in Future, Service Providers will be Required to Invest in Additional Capacity
18.7 Given Existing Trends in Outsourcing Fill/Finish Operations, the Market is Anticipated to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Decade
19. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
19.1 Chapter Overview
19.2 HALIX
19.2.1 Interview Transcript: Jos Vergeest, International Business Developer
19.3 IDT Biologika
19.3.1. Interview Transcript: Gregor Kawaletz, Chief Commercial Officer
19.4 oncomed manufacturing
19.4.1 Interview Transcript: Ales Sima, Business Development Manager
19.5. Syngene
19.5.1 Interview Transcript: Purushottam Singnurkar, Research Director and Head of Formulation Development
20. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
21. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
