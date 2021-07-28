BioMarin Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Updates

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Highlights (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data, unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change























Total Revenues $ 501.7



$ 429.5



17 %

$ 987.7



$ 931.6



6 %























Net Product Revenues Marketed by BioMarin (1) $ 458.6



$ 386.8



19 %

$ 876.3



$ 820.1



7 %























Vimizim Net Product Revenues $ 171.7



$ 116.7



47 %

$ 329.9



$ 253.9



30 % Naglazyme Net Product Revenues $ 118.8



$ 81.0



47 %

$ 226.1



$ 195.3



16 % Kuvan Net Product Revenues $ 78.8



$ 122.6



(36) %

$ 149.6



$ 244.6



(39) % Palynziq Net Product Revenues $ 59.0



$ 40.7



45 %

$ 113.0



$ 75.3



50 % Brineura Net Product Revenues $ 30.3



$ 25.8



17 %

$ 57.7



$ 49.8



16 %























Aldurazyme Net Product Revenues $ 28.1



$ 32.3



(13) %

$ 78.1



$ 88.0



(11) %























GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 12.9



$ (29.2)







$ 30.3



$ 52.2





GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share – Basic $ 0.07



$ (0.16)







$ 0.17



$ 0.29





GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share – Diluted $ 0.07



$ (0.16)







$ 0.16



$ 0.28





Non-GAAP Income (2) $ 97.8



$ 57.4







$ 202.1



$ 173.9









June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 1,473.6



$ 1,350.9























(1) Net Product Revenues Marketed by BioMarin is the sum of revenues from Vimizim, Kuvan, Naglazyme, Palynziq, Brineura for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and includes Firdapse for the six months ended June 30, 2020, each calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP). Sanofi Genzyme (Genzyme) is BioMarin's sole customer for Aldurazyme and is responsible for marketing and selling Aldurazyme to third parties. Refer to page 10 for a table showing Net Product Revenues by product. In January 2020, BioMarin divested the Firdapse assets to a third party in a sale transaction. The sale is reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020; as a result of the transaction BioMarin no longer recognizes Net Product Revenues from Firdapse.



(2) Non-GAAP Income is defined by the Company as reported GAAP Net Income/Loss, excluding net interest expense, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, contingent consideration expense and, in certain periods, certain other specified items. Refer to Non-GAAP Information beginning on page 11 of this press release for a complete discussion of the Company's Non-GAAP financial information and reconciliations to the comparable information reported under U.S. GAAP.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) (BioMarin or the Company) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We enjoyed a strong first half of 2021, including financial results and the achievement of our key regulatory goals," said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin. "With the positive CHMP opinion for VOXZOGO for children, 2 years of age and older, our commercial team is eagerly preparing for potential European approval and launch later this summer. If approved, VOXZOGO would be the first pharmacological treatment option for children with achondroplasia. Following potential approval in Europe later this summer, we hope to have a positive outcome in the United States pending our November 20 PDUFA target action date. Upon potential global approvals of VOXZOGO for achondroplasia, we have a tremendous opportunity to address the interest from families seeking treatment for their children."

Mr. Bienaimé continued, "We were pleased to receive validation of our MAA in Europe for valoctocogene roxaparvovec for the treatment of severe hemophilia A, paving the way for a CHMP opinion in the first half of 2022. Our data presentations at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis in July provided further evidence of hemostatic efficacy following treatment with valoctocogene roxaparvovec, including significant reductions in bleeding events and Factor VIII infusions. We look forward to two year data results from our complete Phase 3 study with 134 participants in early 2022, and anticipate submitting a BLA in the second quarter of 2022, should data be supportive. More than ever, we believe that valoctocogene roxaparvovec gene therapy will be an important treatment option for people with severe hemophilia A. Given the superior bleed control seen at one year with valoctocogene roxaparvovec, and the burden of frequent, regular infusions with standard of care prophylaxis, we believe one infusion of valoctocogene roxaparvovec gene therapy has the potential to address the unmet need for bleed control, supported by our clinical results to date."

Financial Highlights:

Total Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $501.7 million , compared to $429.5 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in Total Revenues was primarily attributed to the following:

for the second quarter of 2021 increased to , compared to for the same period in 2020. The increase in Total Revenues was primarily attributed to the following: Higher Vimizim and Naglazyme product revenues primarily driven by timing of orders from Europe and Middle East ; and

and ; and

Higher Palynziq product revenues primarily driven by a combination of revenue from more U.S. patients achieving maintenance dosing and new patients initiating therapy; partially offset by



Lower Kuvan product revenues primarily due to generic competition due to the loss of exclusivity in the U.S.

GAAP Net Income increased to $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a GAAP Net Loss of $29.2 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to profits from higher revenues and lower research and development (R&D) expense driven by lower in-licensing expenses.

increased to for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a GAAP Net Loss of for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to profits from higher revenues and lower research and development (R&D) expense driven by lower in-licensing expenses. Non-GAAP Net Income for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $97.8 million compared to Non-GAAP Income of $57.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in Non-GAAP Income for the quarter, compared to the same period in 2020, was primarily attributed to higher gross profit partially offset by higher SG&A expense.

Commercial Portfolio (Naglazyme, Vimizim, Brineura, Palynziq, Kuvan and Aldurazyme)

Naglazyme, Vimizim and Brineura maintained robust patient compliance in the quarter and continue to grow based on strong underlying demand.

The number of patients on commercial Naglazyme and Vimizim therapy increased by over 10% each year-over-year.



The number of commercial patients on commercial Brineura therapy increased by over 30% year-over-year.

Order timing for both Naglazyme and Vimizim for the full year 2021 are expected to be more concentrated in the first half of the year.

Palynziq top-line results for the full year 2021 are expected to increase approximately 40% as compared to full-year 2020 results based on the mid-point of full-year 2021 guidance.

Palynziq growth in the European, Middle East and African regions (EMEA) has been impacted by ongoing challenges due to COVID-19 with Palynziq revenue from EMEA expected to increase when PKU clinics have more freedom to operate and start treating additional patients.

and African regions (EMEA) has been impacted by ongoing challenges due to COVID-19 with Palynziq revenue from EMEA expected to increase when PKU clinics have more freedom to operate and start treating additional patients. The number of U.S. patients on commercial Palynziq therapy increased approximately 30% year-over-year and is expected to continue to grow as U.S. PKU clinics are expected to re-open over the coming quarters.

Loss of Kuvan U.S. market share to generics was consistent with expectations.

Late-stage Regulatory Portfolio (VOXZOGO and valoctocogene roxaparvovec)

In Europe , the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion of VOXZOGO for the treatment of children, ages 2 years and older. A final approval decision, typically consistent with the CHMP recommendation, is expected from the European Commission in the third quarter of 2021.

, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion of VOXZOGO for the treatment of children, ages 2 years and older. A final approval decision, typically consistent with the CHMP recommendation, is expected from the European Commission in the third quarter of 2021. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reviewing the VOXZOGO New Drug Application (NDA) with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 20, 2021 .

. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated BioMarin's MAA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec: CHMP opinion anticipated in the second quarter of 2022.

BioMarin is targeting a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for valoctocogene roxaparvovec in the second quarter of 2022 assuming favorable results from the two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data from the GENEr8-1 study, followed by an expected 6-month review procedure by the FDA.

Earlier-stage Development Portfolio (BMN 307, BMN 255, BMN 331, DiNA-001, Allen Institute Collaboration)

BMN 307: Dose escalation in PHEarless, the Phase 1/2 study of BMN 307 continues based on encouraging Phe lowering and safety profile observed in study participants who were treated with the lowest dose.

BMN 255 for a subset of chronic renal disease: BMN 255 is a small molecule for the treatment of a subset of chronic renal disease. The Investigational New Drug application (IND) for BMN 255 is active and the Company is dosing subjects.

BMN 331 gene therapy product candidate for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE): BMN 331 is BioMarin's third gene therapy candidate. BioMarin plans to leverage its broad expertise in developing gene therapies for severe hemophilia A and PKU to improve efficiencies in the development process of BMN 331. The IND for BMN 331 was recently cleared by FDA and is active.

BMN 351 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD): IND-enabling studies continue with BMN 351, an antisense oligonucleotide therapy that has demonstrated dystrophin expression levels of 30-50% of wild-type levels in the quadriceps in a DMD mouse model treated at 18.7 mg/kg/week for 13 weeks (measured 2 weeks following last administration). If results from the ongoing pre-clinical studies are supportive, BioMarin anticipates filing an IND for BMN 351 in the first half of 2022.

DiNA-001 for MYBPC3 hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM): Pre-clinical studies are underway with DiNA-001 following a collaboration announced in 2020 with DiNAQOR, a gene therapy platform company, to develop novel gene therapies to treat rare genetic cardiomyopathies. DiNAQOR received an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestones on product sales in addition to tiered royalties on worldwide sales.

On April 28, 2021 , BioMarin and the Allen Institute announced a collaboration to create new gene therapies aimed at rare genetic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The goal is to combine the Allen Institute's leadership in large-scale genomic science in the CNS therapeutic area with BioMarin's expertise in developing transformational gene therapies.

2021 Full-Year Financial Guidance (in millions, except %)

Item

Provided April 29, 2021*

Revised July 28, 2021* Total Revenues

$1,750

to

$1,850

$1,790

to

$1,880 Vimizim Net Product Revenues

$570

to

$610

$580

to

$620 Kuvan Net Product Revenues

$250

to

$290

$260

to

$290 Naglazyme Net Product Revenues

$365

to

$395

$375

to

$405 Palynziq Net Product Revenues

$210

to

$250

$220

to

$260 Brineura Net Product Revenues

$120

to

$140

Unchanged

























Cost of Sales (% of Total Revenues)

23%

to

25%

Unchanged Research and Development Expense

$645

to

$695

$645

to

$685 Selling, General and Administrative Expense

$725

to

$775

$735

to

$775

























GAAP Net Loss

($130)

to

($80)

($110)

to

($60) Non-GAAP Income (1)

$170

to

$220

$190

to

$240































*2021 Guidance takes into consideration ongoing expected impact from the COVID-19 pandemic assuming consistent trends experienced during 2020 and the first two quarters of 2021.

(1) All Financial Guidance items are calculated based on U.S. GAAP with the exception of Non-GAAP Income. Refer to Non-GAAP Information beginning on page 10 of this press release for a complete discussion of the Company's Non-GAAP financial information and reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP reported information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the associated conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BioMarin), including, without limitation, statements about: the expectations of Total Revenues, Net Product Revenues, Research and Development Expense, Selling, General and Administrative Expense, Cost of Sales, GAAP Net Loss, Non-GAAP Income, and other specified income statement guidance for the full-year 2021; cash flows from operating activities; the timing of orders for commercial products; expectations regarding the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the timing of BioMarin's clinical development and commercial prospects, including announcements of data from clinical studies and trials; the clinical development and commercialization of BioMarin's product candidates and commercial products, including (i) BioMarin's plans to re-submit a BLA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec to the FDA with two-year follow-up results from all the subjects from the Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study in the second quarter of 2022, (ii) BioMarin's anticipated IND submission for BMN 351 in the first half of 2022, and (iii) BioMarin and Allen Institute collaborating to create new gene therapies; the potential approval and commercialization of BioMarin's product candidates, including VOXZOGO for the treatment of achondroplasia and valoctocogene roxaparvovec for the treatment of severe hemophilia A; the timing of such approval decisions, including (i) the expectation of a CHMP opinion in the second quarter of 2022 for valoctocogene roxaparvovec, (ii) the expectation of a European Commission Decision in the third quarter of 2021 following the receipt of the positive CHMP opinion for VOXZOGO and (iii) the extended PDUFA target action date with respect to VOXZOGO of November 20, 2021; and the expected benefits and availability of BioMarin's product candidates, including that VOXZOGO would be the first potential pharmacological therapeutic option for children with achondroplasia; and potential growth opportunities and trends, including (i) that BioMarin would have a tremendous opportunity to address the interest from families seeking treatment for their children upon potential global approval of VOXZOGO, (ii) that BioMarin believes that one infusion of valoctocogene roxaparvovec gene therapy has the potential to address the unmet need for bleed control and (iii) growth expectations regarding Palynziq.

These forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: BioMarin's success in the commercialization of its commercial products, including BioMarin's projected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its global revenue sources, including due to demand interruptions such as missed patient infusions and delayed treatment starts for new patients; results and timing of current and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, as well as the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on (i) BioMarin's ability to continue such preclinical studies and clinical trials and (ii) the timing of such preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the release of data from those trials; BioMarin's ability to successfully manufacture its commercial products and product candidates; the content and timing of decisions by the FDA, the European Commission and other regulatory authorities concerning each of the described products and product candidates, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regulatory authorities' abilities to issue such decisions and the timing of such decisions; the market for each of these products; actual sales of BioMarin's commercial products and the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on such sales; the introduction of generic versions of BioMarin's commercial products, in particular generic versions of Kuvan; and those factors detailed in BioMarin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, the factors contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in BioMarin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as such factors may be updated by any subsequent reports. Stockholders are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BioMarin is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BioMarin®, Brineura®, Kuvan®, Naglazyme®, Palynziq® and Vimizim® are registered trademarks of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., or its affiliates. VOXZOGO™ is our trademark. Aldurazyme® is a registered trademark of BioMarin/Genzyme LLC. All other brand names and service marks, trademarks and other trade names appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)



June 30, 2021

December 31,

2020(1) ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 641,533



$ 649,158

Short-term investments 481,864



416,228

Accounts receivable, net 424,419



448,351

Inventory 710,975



698,548

Other current assets 99,046



129,934

Total current assets 2,357,837



2,342,219

Noncurrent assets:





Long-term investments 350,237



285,473

Property, plant and equipment, net 1,026,579



1,032,471

Intangible assets, net 394,298



417,271

Goodwill 196,199



196,199

Deferred tax assets 1,431,683



1,432,150

Other assets 141,663



142,237

Total assets $ 5,898,496



$ 5,848,020

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 411,132



$ 492,548

Short-term contingent consideration 32,212



—

Total current liabilities 443,344



492,548

Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term convertible debt, net 1,077,110



1,075,145

Long-term contingent consideration 30,760



60,130

Other long-term liabilities 105,711



114,195

Total liabilities $ 1,656,925



$ 1,742,018

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized; 183,321,820 and 181,740,999 shares issued and outstanding, respectively. 183



182

Additional paid-in capital 5,083,831



4,993,407

Company common stock held by Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plan (10,207)



(9,839)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (939)



(16,139)

Accumulated deficit (831,297)



(861,609)

Total stockholders' equity 4,241,571



4,106,002

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,898,496



$ 5,848,020











(1) December 31, 2020 balances were derived from the audited Consolidated Financial Statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 26, 2021.

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited) REVENUES:













Net product revenues $ 486,670



$ 419,032



$ 954,439



$ 908,075

Royalty and other revenues 15,023



10,453



33,284



23,479

Total net revenues 501,693



429,485



987,723



931,554

OPERATING EXPENSES:













Cost of sales 127,062



97,967



247,228



209,341

Research and development 161,107



182,139



309,832



324,396

Selling, general and administrative 184,161



175,412



358,479



362,707

Intangible asset amortization and contingent consideration 17,691



14,912



35,426



30,589

Gain on sale of nonfinancial assets —



—



—



(59,495)

Total operating expenses 490,021



470,430



950,965



867,538

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 11,672



(40,945)



36,758



64,016

















Equity in the loss of BioMarin/Genzyme LLC (175)



(79)



(1,526)



(156)

Interest income 4,471



4,291



6,910



9,535

Interest expense (3,817)



(8,048)



(7,621)



(14,963)

Other income, net 2,005



2,508



2,863



647

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 14,156



(42,273)



37,384



59,079

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,215



(13,090)



7,072



6,881

NET INCOME (LOSS) 12,941



(29,183)



$ 30,312



$ 52,198

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.07



$ (0.16)



$ 0.17



$ 0.29

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.07



$ (0.16)



$ 0.16



$ 0.28

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 182,844



180,729



182,311



180,314

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 185,427



180,729



185,089



184,344



BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 30,312



$ 52,198

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 55,214



51,180

Non-cash interest expense 2,082



9,534

Amortization of premium on investments 1,878



38

Stock-based compensation 104,346



91,956

Gain on sale of nonfinancial assets —



(59,495)

Deferred income taxes 1,204



(5,864)

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (1,004)



2,201

Non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent consideration 4,488



(584)

Other (376)



(650)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 17,420



(8,028)

Inventory 6,379



(46,298)

Other current assets 34,331



20,441

Other assets 321



(5,599)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (60,884)



(94,425)

Other long-term liabilities 585



5,938

Net cash provided by operating activities 196,296



12,543

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (48,106)



(66,716)

Maturities and sales of investments 348,941



170,111

Purchases of available-for-sale securities (484,572)



(321,684)

Proceeds from sale of nonfinancial assets —



67,159

Purchase of intangible assets (6,400)



(10,786)

Investment in convertible note —



(8,709)

Other (908)



(722)

Net cash used in investing activities (191,045)



(171,347)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from exercises of awards under equity incentive plans 27,640



46,927

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (38,731)



(36,645)

Proceeds from convertible senior subordinated note offering, net —



585,782

Repurchase of common stock —



(50,000)

Principal repayments of financing leases (1,941)



(2,047)

Other (381)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (13,413)



544,017

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 537



(3,759)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ (7,625)



$ 381,454

Cash and cash equivalents:





Beginning of period $ 649,158



$ 437,446

End of period $ 641,533



$ 818,900



The following table presents Net Product Revenues by Product:

Net Product Revenues by Product (In millions of U.S. dollars)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Vimizim $ 171.7



$ 116.7



47 %

$ 329.9



$ 253.9



30 % PKU franchise 137.8



163.3



(16) %

262.6



319.9



(18) % Naglazyme 118.8



81.0



47 %

226.1



195.3



16 % Brineura 30.3



25.8



17 %

57.7



49.8



16 % Firdapse (1) —



—



— %

—



1.2



(100) % Net Product Revenues Marketed by BioMarin $ 458.6



$ 386.8







$ 876.3



$ 820.1





Aldurazyme Net Product Revenues Marketed by Genzyme 28.1



32.3



(13) %

78.1



88.0



(11) % Total Net Product Revenues $ 486.7



$ 419.1







$ 954.4



$ 908.1







(1) In January 2020, BioMarin divested the Firdapse assets to a third party in a sale transaction. The sale is reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the six months ending June 30, 2020; and as a result of the transaction BioMarin no longer generates Net Product Revenues from Firdapse.

The following table presents Net Product Revenues for the PKU Franchise by Product:

Net Product Revenues by Product for the PKU Franchise (In millions of U.S. dollars)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Kuvan $ 78.8



$ 122.6



(36) %

$ 149.6



$ 244.6



(39) % Palynziq 59.0



40.7



45 %

113.0



75.3



50 % Total PKU franchise $ 137.8



$ 163.3



(16) %

$ 262.6



$ 319.9



(18) %

Non-GAAP Information

The results presented in this press release include both GAAP information and Non-GAAP information. As used in this release, Non-GAAP Income is defined by the Company as GAAP Net Income/Loss excluding net interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, contingent consideration expense and, in certain periods, certain other specified items, as detailed below when applicable. In addition, BioMarin includes in this press release the effects of these adjustments on certain components of GAAP Net Income/Loss for each of the periods presented. In this regard, Non-GAAP Income and its components, including Non-GAAP Cost of Sales, Non-GAAP Research and Development expenses, Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative expense, Non-GAAP Intangible Asset Amortization and Contingent Consideration, Non-GAAP Gain on the Sale of Intangible Asset and Non-GAAP Benefit From Income Taxes are statement of operations line items prepared on the same basis as, and therefore components of, the overall Non-GAAP measures.

BioMarin regularly uses both GAAP and Non-GAAP results and expectations internally to assess its financial operating performance and evaluate key business decisions related to its principal business activities: the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing and sale of innovative biologic therapies. Because Non-GAAP Income and its components are important internal measurements for BioMarin, the Company believes that providing this information in conjunction with BioMarin's GAAP information enhances investors' and analysts' ability to meaningfully compare the Company's results from period to period and to its forward-looking guidance, and to identify operating trends in the Company's principal business. BioMarin also uses Non-GAAP Income internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and to make operating decisions, and compensation of executives is based in part on this measure.

Non-GAAP Income and its components are not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to comparable GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that the Non-GAAP information is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that these Non-GAAP measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that the Company may exclude for purposes of its Non-GAAP measures; likewise, the Company may in the future cease to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its Non-GAAP measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions, the Non-GAAP measure as used by BioMarin in this press release and the accompanying tables may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Income:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Income (In millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Guidance

Year Ending

2021

2020

2021

2020

December 31, 2021























GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 12.9



$ (29.2)



$ 30.3



$ 52.2



$ (110.0)

— $ (60.0)

























Interest expense (income), net (0.7)



3.7



0.7



5.4



11.0

— 11.0

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1.2



(13.1)



7.1



6.9



(16.0)

— (16.0)

Depreciation expense 11.8



9.7



24.3



20.0



48.0

— 48.0

Amortization expense 15.5



15.5



30.9



31.2



62.0

— 62.0

Stock-based compensation expense 54.9



45.1



104.3



92.0



186.0

— 186.0

Contingent consideration expense (benefit) 2.2



(0.6)



4.5



(0.6)



9.0

— 9.0

Gain on sale of nonfinancial assets —



—



—



(59.5)



—

— —

Licensed In-Process R&D (1) —



26.3



—



26.3



—

— —

Non-GAAP Income $ 97.8



$ 57.4



$ 202.1



$ 173.9



$ 190.0

— $ 240.0



(1) Represents the upfront license fee paid to a third party and recognized as R&D expense in the second quarter of 2020.

The following reconciliation of the GAAP reported to the Non-GAAP information provides the details of the effects of the Non-GAAP adjustments on certain components of the Company's operating results for each of the periods presented.

Reconciliation of Certain GAAP Reported Information to Non-GAAP Information (In millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020





Adjustments









Adjustments





































GAAP Reported

Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

Stock-Based Compensation, Contingent Consideration and Other Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP Reported

Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

Stock-Based Compensation, Contingent Consideration and Other Adjustments

Non-GAAP Cost of sales $ 127.1



$ —



$ (6.1)



$ 121.0



$ 97.9



$ —



$ (4.9)



$ 93.0

Research and

development 161.1



(7.1)



(20.8)



133.2



182.1



(4.6)



(42.3)



135.2

Selling, general and

administrative 184.2



(4.7)



(28.0)



151.5



175.4



(5.1)



(24.2)



146.1

Intangible asset

amortization and

contingent

consideration 17.7



(15.5)



(2.2)



—



14.9



(15.5)



0.6



—

Interest income

(expense), net 0.7



(0.7)



—



—



(3.7)



3.7



—



—

Provision for (benefit

from) income taxes 1.2



(1.2)



—



—



(13.1)



13.1



—



—

GAAP Net Income

(Loss) / Non-GAAP

Income $ 12.9



$ 27.8



$ 57.1



$ 97.8



$ (29.2)



$ 15.8



$ 70.8



$ 57.4





Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020





Adjustments









Adjustments





































GAAP Reported

Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

Stock-Based Compensation, Contingent Consideration and Other Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP Reported

Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

Stock-Based Compensation, Contingent Consideration and Other Adjustments

Non-GAAP Cost of sales $ 247.2



$ —



$ (12.6)



$ 234.6



$ 209.3



$ —



$ (10.0)



$ 199.3

Research and

development 309.8



(14.6)



(38.3)



256.9



324.4



(9.4)



(56.0)



259.0

Selling, general and

administrative 358.5



(9.7)



(53.4)



295.4



362.7



(10.6)



(52.3)



299.8

Intangible asset

amortization and

contingent

consideration 35.4



(30.9)



(4.5)



—



30.6



(31.2)



0.6



—

Gain on sale of

nonfinancial assets 0.0



—



—



—



(59.5)



—



59.5



—

Interest expense, net (0.7)



0.7



—



—



(5.4)



5.4



—



—

Provision for income

taxes 7.1



(7.1)



—



—



6.9



(6.9)



—



—

GAAP Net Income / Non-GAAP Income $ 30.3



$ 63.0



$ 108.8



$ 202.1



$ 52.2



$ 63.5



$ 58.2



$ 173.9



