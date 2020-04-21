BioMarin Appoints Global Pharmaceutical Veteran C. Greg Guyer, Ph.D., to Chief Technical Officer, Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations, Effective May 4

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced the appointment of C. Greg Guyer, Ph.D., to Chief Technical Officer, Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations. Effective May 4, Dr. Guyer will succeed Robert Baffi, Ph.D., President, Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations, who will remain at BioMarin full-time as a Special Advisor to the Chairman and CEO for the remainder of the year as he moves toward retirement. In 2021, Dr. Baffi will continue at BioMarin in a part-time capacity. The culmination of this multi-year succession plan ensures continuity during the transition.

"Robert's indispensable contributions over the past two decades are foundational to our business and have been integral to the success of BioMarin as a whole. Beyond establishing the technical operations infrastructure that supports our commercial production and distribution demands globally, he had the foresight to build our gene therapy manufacturing capabilities providing a competitive advantage to BioMarin in this emerging technology," said Jean-Jaques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "He has developed a world class organization, recruited an outstanding team, built three manufacturing facilities, and has been the tactician in the development of our innovative and successful CMC strategies. The Board and I are grateful for Robert's leadership and his ongoing commitment to BioMarin. After leading the recruitment effort for his successor, Robert will continue to serve as a full-time advisor to ensure a seamless transition, and he will also assist with the ongoing regulatory review of valoctocogene roxaparvovec and the preparation of the vosoritide marketing applications."

"I am thrilled to welcome Greg to the leadership team. His organizational experience brings enormous benefit to the operational excellence goals of BioMarin as we continue our growth into profitability," said Mr. Bienaimé. "Greg's diverse experiences in the production of monoclonal antibodies and vaccines along with his technical skills from formulation development to fill finish will enable him to provide technical oversight over our full spectrum of operations."

"Greg is an ideal successor to lead BioMarin's Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations and I look forward to collaborating with him during the transition. His depth and breadth of experience go well beyond just technical capabilities. His scientific background and experience at the FDA provide an additional and unique dimension to the way he will contribute to BioMarin's ongoing success," said Dr. Baffi. "I am proud of BioMarin's leadership in the development of complex proteins and viral vectors and am confident that Greg will build upon the solid foundation that we have created over the past 20 years."

"It is an exciting time to join the BioMarin team. I was drawn to the company not only because of its potential for growth and pioneering spirit, but also to its world-class technical and manufacturing capabilities," said Dr. Guyer, soon to be Chief Technical Officer, Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations at BioMarin. "The unwavering passion for patients with rare diseases has been palpable in all my interactions with JJ, Robert and the entire leadership team. This opportunity to contribute to such a noble cause and to work with a world-class team is highly motivating."

Most recently, Dr. Guyer was the Senior Vice President, Operations at Bristol Myers Squibb where he led all internal pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturing and packaging sites, all external manufacturing relationships, Manufacturing Sciences and Technology and administrative Facilities and Engineering for Global Research and Development corporately. He supported global sales of more than $20 billion annually while leading over 4,000 employees globally. Prior to Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr. Guyer worked at Merck for 21 years where he was responsible for Global Quality before gaining operations experience with plant management and enterprise resource planning. He started his career working at FDA in the lab and over 10 years rose to Division Director for Generic Drugs.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BioMarin), including, without limitation, statements about: Dr. Guyer's appointment and his anticipated contributions to the company's success, Dr. Baffi's continued employment, and the Company's ability to execute on its manufacturing and technical operations strategies. These forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Dr. Guyer commencing employment as anticipated, possible complications associated with the leadership transition within the Technical Operations organization, and those factors detailed in BioMarin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, the factors contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in BioMarin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as such factors may be updated by any subsequent reports. Stockholders are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BioMarin is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BioMarin® is a registered trademark of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Contact: Investors: Media: Traci McCarty Debra Charlesworth BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (415) 455-7451

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Related Links

https://www.biomarin.com/

