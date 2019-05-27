BioMarin to Host Conference Call Tuesday, May 28, 2019 to Provide a Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Phase 2 and Phase 3 Update

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 28 at 8:00am ET to discuss program updates.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Interested parties may access the live video webcast that will include audio and a slide presentation via the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay of the meeting will be archived on the site for one week.

For those who want access to the audio portion only, please use the dial-in information below:

U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: (866) 502-9859

International Dial-in Number: (574) 990-1362

Conference ID: 2295086

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056

Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 2295086

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of several commercial products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates for the treatment of various diseases. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

