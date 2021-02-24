BioMarin to Participate in Four Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

- 2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 26 at 11:20am ET

- Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 4 at 12:50pm ET

- Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 9 at 2:25pm ET

- 10th Annual J.P. Morgan Napa Valley Forum on March 29 at 12:00pm ET

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Feb 24, 2021, 08:30 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in four upcoming virtual conferences.  An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. 

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558 

(415) 455-7451

