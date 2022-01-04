BioMarin to Participate in Two Virtual Investor Conferences in January

- Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference: A View from the Top on Thursday, January 6 at 11:00am ET

- 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10 at 1:30pm ET

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Jan 04, 2022, 06:00 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two virtual conferences in January. To access the live webcasts, please visit: https://investors.biomarin.com/.  An archived version of the presentations will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.  

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

