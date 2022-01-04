BioMarin to Participate in Two Virtual Investor Conferences in January
- Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference: A View from the Top on Thursday, January 6 at 11:00am ET
- 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10 at 1:30pm ET
Jan 04, 2022, 06:00 ET
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two virtual conferences in January. To access the live webcasts, please visit: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the presentations will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.
About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.
For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
Contacts:
Investors
Media
Traci McCarty
Debra Charlesworth
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
(415) 455-7558
(415) 455-7451
SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
