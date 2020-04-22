BioMarin Updates Timing of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast to Wednesday, April 29 at 4:15pm ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April 29, at 4:15 p.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2020 financial results and provide a general business update. The timing of the call has been modified to increase the ability of our investors and analysts to participate.

Dial-in Number

U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: (833) 360-0852

International Dial-in Number: (630) 652-5841

Conference ID: 6194595

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056

Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 6194595

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com . A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:

Investors Media Traci McCarty Debra Charlesworth BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (415) 455-7451

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

