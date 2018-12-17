Biomarker Deals: Terms, Value and Trends, 2008-2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate terms and conditions of licensing, acquisitions and partnerships deals in the biomarker sector.The geographic scope of this study covers the U.



S. and companies worldwide. The report identifies the main elements in licensing, acquisitions and partnership deals in the biomarker industry.



Report Includes:

- 43 data tables and 42 additional tables

- An overview of the current state of the biomarker industry, recent licensing deals, and collaborations and acquisitions in the market, including detailed analysis of deals structure and their potential values

- Information about significant players in this field of study, trends and obstacles, and other information affecting biomarker market development

- Review of business terms and conditions of deals in the biomarker market, with focus on major trends in biomarker deal making, the companies involved and analysis of further potential in out-licensing, collaboration and acquisition opportunities

- Essential information to a prospective dealmaker about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of biomarker technologies and products.

- Identification of the main elements in licensing, acquisitions and partnership deals in the biomarker industry

- Coverage of research methodology employing a triangulating approach and significant details of patent search and analysis, clinical trial search and analysis et al.

- Details of various types of biomarkers deals and milestone payments and their value in different deals

- Examination of competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major companies developing biomarkers, including bioMérieux SA, IntegraGen SA, MDxHealth, Myriad Genetics, Protagen AG and Qiagen



