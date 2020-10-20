Biomass Controls PBC Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals. CleanEquity will also be livestreamed online via the EarthX TV platform.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, BP Ventures, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, EIT Climate-KIC, Edufront, the Monaco Economic Board and Parkview.

Biomass Controls PBC has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been chosen to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

Biomass Controls PBC

Biomass Controls PBC was founded in 2015 as part of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Re-Invented Toilet Challenge. Biomass Controls patents are based on protecting the environment and returning nutrients to the soil. Our refinery provides thermochemical treatment of high moisture materials such as manures, human excreta, agriculture residues and food waste. Our services provide Design, Technology Adoption Support, and Impact Measurement.

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

