Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market to grow by USD 60.63 Mn; High growth expected in the orthopedic segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 60.63 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the growth of the market across various segments, regional growth opportunities, product launches, and successful growth strategies adopted by major vendors. Understand the scope of the report by Downloading a Free PDF Report Sample .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market 2022-2026

Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biomaterial testing equipment market report covers the following areas:

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global biomaterial testing equipment market is segmented as below:

Application

Orthopedic



Cardiovascular



Dental



Ophthalmology



Others

The market growth in the orthopedic segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growing number of patients suffering from bone disorders, hip, knee, or spine-related issues is expected to spur the demand for orthopedic implants, thereby driving the demand for biomaterials. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the global biomaterial testing equipment market during the forecast period. Also, the rise in the demand for medical devices and procedures for orthopedic applications is expected to propel the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

About 37% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The biomaterial testing equipment market in North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, primarily due to the growth in the healthcare sector. Population aging is one of the key contributors to the growth of the healthcare sector. A large proportion of the population suffers from cardiovascular diseases or orthopedic problems, thereby spurring the demand for implantable devices. This is expected to drive the demand for biomaterial testing equipment in North America during the forecast period. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the biomaterial testing equipment market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the biomaterial testing equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

ADMET Inc., AMETEK Inc., Applied Test Systems, CellScale, Fluke Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Nordson Corp., Presto Group, Rheolution Inc., Rtec Instruments, Shimadzu Corp., TA Instruments, TestResources Inc., World Precision Instruments, and ZwickRoell GmbH and Co. KG are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing global healthcare industry will offer immense growth opportunities, high investments in the R&D of new biomaterial products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global roti maker market. Buy Report Now!

Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist biomaterial testing equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biomaterial testing equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biomaterial testing equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biomaterial testing equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

The test and measurement equipment market share in APAC is expected to increase to USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%. The tax incentives by the government of Korea and lower interest rates on loans to boost the country's indigenous technological capabilities will facilitate the test and measurement equipment market growth in South Korea over the forecast period.

is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%. The tax incentives by the government of Korea and lower interest rates on loans to boost the country's indigenous technological capabilities will facilitate the test and measurement equipment market growth in over the forecast period. The industrial weighing machine market share is expected to increase to USD 711.9 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%. The increasing demand for automated and digital weighing scales is notably driving the industrial weighing machine market growth, although factors such as high market competition leading to price decline may impede the market growth.

Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 60.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADMET Inc., AMETEK Inc., Applied Test Systems, CellScale, Fluke Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Nordson Corp., Presto Group, Rheolution Inc., Rtec Instruments, Shimadzu Corp., TA Instruments, TestResources Inc., World Precision Instruments, and ZwickRoell GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Orthopedic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Orthopedic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Orthopedic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Orthopedic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Orthopedic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cardiovascular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cardiovascular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Dental - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Dental - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dental - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Dental - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Dental - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Ophthalmology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Ophthalmology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ADMET Inc.

Exhibit 101: ADMET Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: ADMET Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: ADMET Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 AMETEK Inc.

Exhibit 104: AMETEK Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 CellScale

Exhibit 108: CellScale - Overview



Exhibit 109: CellScale - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: CellScale - Key offerings

10.6 Fluke Corp.

Exhibit 111: Fluke Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Fluke Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Fluke Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 114: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Intertek Group Plc

Exhibit 118: Intertek Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 119: Intertek Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Intertek Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 121: Intertek Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Intertek Group Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Nordson Corp.

Exhibit 123: Nordson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Nordson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Nordson Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Nordson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Nordson Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Presto Group

Exhibit 128: Presto Group - Overview



Exhibit 129: Presto Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Presto Group - Key offerings

10.11 Shimadzu Corp.

Exhibit 131: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Shimadzu Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 ZwickRoell GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 136: ZwickRoell GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 137: ZwickRoell GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: ZwickRoell GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major process and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio