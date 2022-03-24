Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Incidence Of Sports Injuries And Chronic Wounds to Boost Growth | Technavio

Although the increasing incidence of sports injuries and chronic wounds, the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide, demand for a fast and safe treatment for chronic wounds will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, strict regulatory compliances for biomaterial wound dressings, emerging minimally invasive surgeries, and emerging minimally invasive surgeries will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market is segmented as below:

Type

Antimicrobial Dressings



Bio-engineered Skin And Skin Substitutes

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biomaterial wound dressing market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies Significant demand from the geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the biomaterial wound dressing market growth during the next few years.

Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

Co. AdvaCare International

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast Corp.

DermaRite Industries LLC

Hollister Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Nidhi Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

Paul Hartmann AG

Scapa Group Plc

Smith and Nephew plc

URGO Group

Vericel Corp.

ConvaTec Group Plc

Informa Plc

Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist biomaterial wound dressing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biomaterial wound dressing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biomaterial wound dressing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biomaterial wound dressing market vendors

Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 90.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., AdvaCare International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast Corp., DermaRite Industries LLC, Hollister Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Nidhi Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., Paul Hartmann AG, Scapa Group Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, URGO Group, Vericel Corp., ConvaTec Group Plc, and Informa Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Antimicrobial dressings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Antimicrobial dressings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Antimicrobial dressings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Antimicrobial dressings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Antimicrobial dressings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Bio-engineered skin and skin substitutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Bio-engineered skin and skin substitutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Bio-engineered skin and skin substitutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Bio-engineered skin and skin substitutes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Bio-engineered skin and skin substitutes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 85: 3M Co. - Overview

Exhibit 86: 3M Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: 3M Co. - Key news

Exhibit 88: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 B . Braun Melsungen AG

. Braun Melsungen AG Exhibit 90: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview



Exhibit 91: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 92: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key news



Exhibit 93: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 95: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 ConvaTec Group Plc

Exhibit 100: ConvaTec Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 101: ConvaTec Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 102: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: ConvaTec Group Plc - Segment focus

10.7 DermaRite Industries LLC

Exhibit 104: DermaRite Industries LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: DermaRite Industries LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: DermaRite Industries LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Hollister Inc.

Exhibit 107: Hollister Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Hollister Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Hollister Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Exhibit 110: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 115: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Molnlycke Health Care AB

Exhibit 120: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Overview



Exhibit 121: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Key offerings

10.12 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 123: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 126: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

vendors in the market have been selected based on their brand presence, geographic reach, and related segmental revenues

