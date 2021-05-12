Biomaterials Company MycoWorks Appoints Board Director Tjerk de Ruiter

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomaterials company MycoWorks today announced the appointment of independent Board Director Tjerk de Ruiter, who joins MycoWorks Board Directors Anders Spohr (Novo Holdings), Kiersten Stead (DCVC Bio), and MycoWorks CEO Matt Scullin. De Ruiter brings over 35 years' experience in the governance and scaling of innovative, private and public biotechnology businesses with a focus on enzyme and fermentation technologies, specialty chemicals and synthetic biology.

This leadership appointment constitutes part of MycoWorks' strategic expansion following a $45M Series B financing round to accelerate the scale-up of the company's proprietary Fine Mycelium biomaterials platform and the opening of a new plant, which enables ten times previous production capacity.

De Ruiter will focus on resourcing MycoWorks with commercial-scale fermentation, enzyme and chemistry solutions towards the product and manufacturing innovations that will bring Fine Mycelium to commercial volumes. De Ruiter also serves as advisor to Novo Holdings and is a board member at NuTek Food Science, with prior positions as Chairman of EuropaBio and the BIO I&E Section Governing Board.

"The advanced work that the MycoWorks team is leading through the combination of biotechnology, materials and applied science, and craftsmanship has created a unique opportunity for the company to provide new material solutions that brands and consumers are demanding. I am eager to collaborate with the team as we continue to scale the business and focus our growth of the Fine Mycelium technology," said de Ruiter.

MycoWorks is recognized globally for its creation of Fine Mycelium™, a breakthrough in materials science and biotechnology that refers both to the company's proprietary process and the class of materials exclusive to MycoWorks. Materials are grown to brand partners' specifications for performance, aesthetic features and more, unlocking new design possibilities for the fashion and footwear industries.

About MycoWorks

In 2013, co-founders Philip Ross and Sophia Wang formed MycoWorks, a San Francisco based biomaterials company dedicated to bringing new mycelium materials to the world. MycoWorks' patented Fine Mycelium technology is an advanced manufacturing platform and breakthrough in materials science, which engineers mycelium during growth to form proprietary, interlocking cellular structures for unparalleled strength and durability.

