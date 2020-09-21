Biomaterials Market worth USD 297.08 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 13.6%: Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Biomaterials Market is projected to reach USD 297.08 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include the growing geriatric population, acceleration in chronic disorder incidence such as cardiovascular disorders, orthopedic disorders, and an upsurge in the sports injuries, factors that are anticipated to impel the market growth in the forecast period. A higher traction of these materials are being observed in the usage of interacting with biological systems designed for medical treatments for correcting cardiovascular, orthopedic, dental, neurological disorders, among others.

Besides, the increasing technological developments. in the biomaterials industry, ascent in the adoption of implantable devices, heightening deprived to have better aesthetics boosting the demand for plastic surgeries using biomaterials are ascribed to propel the business in the coming years. For instance, the emerging 3D printing technology is being used for developing complex biomaterial structures. The requirement of resources and human resources for the manufacturing of such materials has been significantly reduced. Predicting the rampant investment in R&D in 3D printing innovation, the growth in the biomaterials market is significant.

Request free sample of this research report at:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/119

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increasing acceptance of metallic biomaterials in orthopedic applications due to their high load-bearing capacity is one factor driving the market growth. Besides, continuous advancements in the orthopedic implants technology by market vendors is also expected to propel the market share for the upcoming forecast period.

The plastic surgery industry is experiencing a dynamic transition and growing at a rapid rate in the biomaterials market during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, positive public acceptance of cosmetic surgeries, and technological advances are factors increasing the demand for plastic surgeries.

In January 2019 , ProMed Pharma and DSM Biomedical announced a business development partnership focused on polymeric drug delivery. Such other partnerships and strategic business expansion are increasing the demand for biomaterial market over the estimated period.

, ProMed Pharma and DSM Biomedical announced a business development partnership focused on polymeric drug delivery. Such other partnerships and strategic business expansion are increasing the demand for biomaterial market over the estimated period. DSM Biomedical partnered with ProMed Pharma to control its biomedical biomaterials delivering novel controlled-release drug implants and corresponding combination devices with ProMed's micro molding and extrusion capabilities.

Key players in the market include Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, Corbion, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Celanese Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec, Evonik Industries, and GELITA AG , among others.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biomaterials-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Biomaterials Market on the basis of Type, Application, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Ceramic

Calcium Phosphate

Aluminium Oxide

Calcium Sulfate

Carbon

Zirconia

Glass

Metallic

Gold and silver alloys

Cobalt-Chrome Alloy

Titanium and its alloys

Stainless Steel

Polymeric

Nylon

Silicon Rubber

Polyetheretherketone

Polyester

Acrylic Glass

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Natural

Alginates

Chitin

Cellulose

Collagen and Gelatin

Fibrin

Hyaluronic Acid

Silk

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Cardiovascular

Sensors

Stents

Pacemakers

Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators

Vascular Grafts

Guidewires

Others

Ophthalmology

Lens

Intraoccular



Contact

Synthetic Corneas

Occular Tissue Replacement

Others

Orthopedic

Viscosupplementation

Orthobiologics

Joint Replacement Biomaterials

Spine Biomaterials

Others

Plastic Surgery

Soft Tissue Fillers

Bioengineered Skins

Facial Wrinkle Treatment

Craniomaxillofacial Surgeries

Peripheral Nerve Repair

Acellular Dermal Matrices

Others

Neurology

Shunting Systems

Cortical Neural Prosthetics

Hydrogel Scaffold for CNS repair

Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation

Others

Tissue Engineering

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Find more similar research insights by Emergen Research:

Hearing Aids Market By Type (Behind-the-ear- Hearing Aids, Receiver in-the-ear Hearing Aids, In-the-ear Hearing Aids, Canal Hearing Aids), By Hearing Loss, By Application (Adults, Pediatrics), By Distribution Channel, Forecasts to 2027

Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market By Component (Insulin Pumps, Transmitters & Receivers, Sensors), By End Use (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Others), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Injectable Drug Delivery Market By Product Type (Formulations, Devices), By Therapeutic Application (Hormonal disorders, Autoimmune disorders, Oncology), By End-User (Homecare settings, Hospitals & Clinics), Forecasts to 2027

Molecular Diagnostics Market By Product (Reagents, Instruments), By Technology (DNA Sequencing and NGS, PCR, In Situ Hybridization), By Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases), By End-User (Central Laboratories, Hospitals), Forecasts to 2027

Teleradiology Services Market By Imaging Technique (MRI, CT, X-Rays, Ultrasound, Mammography), By End-Users (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Clinics), By Products and Services (Software, Hardware, Teleradiology services), Forecasts to 2027

Healthcare Robotics Market By Type, By Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiology, Laparoscopy, Pharmacy Applications, Others), By Portability (Mobile, Fixed), By End-Use Industry (Rehabilitation, Hospitals, and Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

With market-leading insights and an in-depth understanding of leading and niche technologies, our solutions address the most pertinent questions for your business needs. A major technological shift has been witnessed towards creating a 'Circular Economy,' fuelled by factors, such as the increased adoption of bio-based materials, along with other methods for achieving carbon neutrality. We are conversant in technologies, viz., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Smart Manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Machine learning, Nanotechnology, Edge Computing, Blockchain Technology, Cloud Computing, Vehicle Electrification, Advanced Maintenance Analytics, and Predictive Maintenance, among other prevalent and emergent technologies.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Read full Press Release at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-biomaterials-market

SOURCE Emergen Research