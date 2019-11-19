BioMatrix Announces 2019 Academic Scholarship Recipients

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today the recipients of their 2019 Memorial Scholarship Program. Six $1,500 academic scholarships honor the memory of several individuals who impacted the bleeding disorders community in unique ways. The 2019 reward recipients are pursuing a range of academic interests from nursing to neuroscience. BioMatrix partners with the Hemophilia Federation of America for administrative support and independent, third-party evaluation of applicants.

"BioMatrix is proud to offer these academic scholarships," shares Tara Marchese, Corporate Director of Marketing at BioMatrix. "We are committed to helping members of the bleeding disorders community pursue and achieve their goals. Since 2013, our program has awarded $50,000 to 44 students across the country. Congratulations to all of the winners!"

BioMatrix Memorial Scholarship Winners:

LENA COOK

Mark Coats Memorial Scholarship Recipient

Junior, California State Polytechnic University, Major: Kinesiology

Growing up as a female with hemophilia, Lena Cook encountered many challenges related to her diagnosis. "I've had to fight continuously for treatment and to keep my diagnosis," she shares. Lena learned to advocate for herself and is determined to help others. Volunteering within the bleeding disorders community has ultimately led her to pursue a career in healthcare, where she is determined to help others "live the healthiest lives they possibly can." Congratulations, Lena!

KENADIE HAMBLIN

Millie Gonzalez Memorial Scholarship Recipient

Junior, Utah Valley University, Major: Nursing

Von Willebrand Disease has been a positive influence in the life of Kenadie Hamblin. While it presented challenges growing up, her parents guided her to speak up and advocate for herself. The bleeding disorders community is where she ultimately met her husband and two best friends. "This community has been a place where I have always felt supported and encouraged to grow," she shares. Today, Kenadie has her sights on becoming a pediatric hematology nurse. Congratulations, Kenadie!

DANIEL LIEDL

Ron Niederman Memorial Scholarship Recipient

Doctoral Degree, West Virginia University, Major: Sociology

By obtaining a Ph.D. in Sociology, Daniel Liedl plans to teach at a university and use sociological research to identify the needs of rare genetic disorders in rural communities. Understanding that rural healthcare facilities are not often knowledgeable in bleeding disorders and that government agencies utilize sociological research to identify needs, Daniel states, "By researching rural communities and learning what is missing and/or required to address these issues, future generations can avoid the hardships of the past." Congratulations, Daniel!

ISAIAH REEVES

Tim Kennedy Memorial Scholarship Recipient

University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Major: Medicine

Greatly influenced by the dedicated medical personnel who treated his hemophilia throughout his childhood, Isaiah Reeves is inspired to pursue a doctoral degree to become a pediatric hematologist/oncologist. Isaiah shares, "As a doctor, I will use my personal experiences, abilities and knowledge to support and enrich the lives of children. I will seek to emulate physicians from my own life who have been so impactful in making me the person I am today." Congratulations, Isaiah!

GRACE REZNIKOV

Mike Hylton Memorial Scholarship Recipient

Sophomore, Virginia Tech, Major: Neuroscience

A loving relationship with her stepmother was a vital component in Grace Reznikov's life. When her stepmother had a son with hemophilia, Grace realized how inequitable life could be, "What resonates with me most is the undeniable strength of the human spirit." Grace believes the experience made the family stronger, "Our more worldly outlooks can hopefully inspire those around us to do good and, more than anything, love unconditionally, because nothing is guaranteed." Congratulations, Grace!

LAVANG VU

Joe Holibaugh Memorial Scholarship Recipient

Freshman, University of Dallas, Major: Biology and pre-medical studies, Minor: Music

Guiding Lavang Vu away from sports, his parents encouraged music. Playing various instruments and singing was a way to relieve the stress of living with hemophilia; it grew into a passion resulting in achieving state-level success. "I used the challenges that hemophilia gave me as a way to make my music-making better." After suffering a severe infection resulting in a 49-day hospitalization, Lavang's life direction shifted and he now aspires to become a pediatric hematologist. Congratulations, Lavang!

The BioMatrix Scholarship Program is in its 8th year and will begin accepting applicants for the 2020/2021 academic school year March 1, 2020.

