BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Announces Meagan Sampogna As New Chief Operations Officer

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today Meagan Sampogna, PhD, RHIA has joined the organization as the company's Chief Operations Officer. Leveraging over 20 years of healthcare, biopharma, and specialty pharmacy operations experience, Mrs. Sampogna will guide BioMatrix as the organization navigates continued growth in the specialty pharmacy space.

"Meagan's experience optimizing organizational systems, services, and assets to enhance operations and deliver quality patient care is impressive," BioMatrix CEO Nick Karalis affirms. "She brings skills and values aligned with our strategic priorities, allowing us to pursue growth opportunities while positively impacting the patients we serve."

"It's an honor to join BioMatrix," Meagan shares. "This team is clearly dedicated to providing quality services focused on improving health. Such commitment provides a solid foundation for developing and positioning the teams, people, and systems to positively impact patient lives and ultimately create value for the entire healthcare system."

Meagan Sampogna spent the last 12+ years serving in a variety of high-level roles for McKesson. Most recently, Meagan served as the Vice President of Business Transformation for the RxCrossroads team within McKesson Life Sciences. Prior to this role, she was a dedicated integration management leader responsible for overseeing McKesson's $735M acquisition of RxCrossroads from CVS Caremark which included 6 contact center, specialty pharmacy, and distribution locations and 1300 employees. Meagan was also Vice President of Customer Engagement responsible for the design and implementation of biopharma patient assistance programs, launching 135 new drugs in over 16 therapeutic areas. Prior to McKesson, she worked for Oncology Therapeutic Network (OTN) where she was Director of Pharmacy Operations and Creehan & Company where she was a consultant implementing pharmacy systems & automation in specialty pharmacies for over 6 years.

Meagan is a Registered Health Information Administrator and holds degrees in Health Information Management, an MBA, and a Doctorate in Health Services & Leadership from the University of Pittsburgh, Robert Morris University, & Walden University. She is passionate about working with young adults and supporting the next generation of leaders in a variety of ways, including the creation of a scholarship fund providing financial assistance to students in the field of health informatics.

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

Media Contact: Tara Marchese

Corporate Director of Marketing

Tel: 954-908-7636

Email: tara.marchese@biomatrixsprx.com

SOURCE BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy