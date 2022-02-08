BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Granted Preferred Status with AscellaHealth for Home Infusion Therapies Tweet this

"We are pleased to be included as a preferred provider in AscellaHealth's home infusion network," said Ken Trader, BioMatrix VP of Managed Markets. "Our shared focus on positive outcomes for all patients, reduced cost, and price transparency will help AscellaHealth's members effectively manage their specialty infusion spend without compromising quality care."

"By selecting top pharmacies for preferred status, we are taking an important step toward reducing the cost of specialty biologic medications and encouraging patients to move from higher-cost settings, like big hospitals and institutions, to lower-cost settings, such as physician's in-office infusion suites or stand-alone infusion centers," says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. "As part of our mission to help our clients better manage the high costs of specialty medication, this initiative exemplifies our efforts to increase care accessibility by encouraging the use of clinically appropriate, lower-cost care settings."

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, an Inc. 5000 company, offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Specialty Pharmacy and Healthcare services organization serving patients, payers, life sciences and providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. An Inc. 5000 2021 winner, AscellaHealth's unique, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

