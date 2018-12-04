BioMauris' Salesforce.com-Based Seed-to-Retail Platform Launches in Iowa

BEND, Ore., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMauris LLC today announced that its proprietary seed-to-retail platform, built on Salesforce.com, has launched on schedule for the state of Iowa. Per contract and milestone definitions, Iowa targeted a launch of its medical CBD program for Dec. 1, 2018. Post-contract execution, Iowa and BioMauris began design eight months ago in March of 2018.

As the first state contract for BioMauris, which leverages the world's top-rated CRM, Salesforce, being able to deliver the full scope of requirements on time is a tremendous step forward for the industry. The launch of the BioMauris platform in Iowa, coincides with the recent launch of the BioMauris point-of-sale system, providing the first fully integrated, cloud-based, seed-to-retail environment in the industry.

Founder and President Erik Emerson stated, "We are extremely proud of our team and the state of Iowa for meeting and exceeding all timelines. We have an unparalleled product in terms of security, customization and scalability which allowed us to deliver on time. Providing a premier product to the state of Iowa, on time, allowing its patients access to the medications that can positively impact their lives is an important milestone for all."

"The Iowa Department of Public Health could not be more pleased with the dedication, timeliness and attention to detail that BioMauris has displayed during development of this product for Iowa," said IDPH Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter. "The launch of this platform is a critical milestone for Iowa's medical cannabidiol program and BioMauris has been an outstanding partner."

BioMauris' platform's flexibility allows it to integrate with external systems, including the manufacturers, dispensaries and U.S. Bank for patient registration and payment. The robust reporting and data management capabilities provide Iowa Department of Public Health the ability to access all inventory movement, dispensary sales and patient activity in real time. Being fully PCI-DSS and HIPAA compliant allows the program to securely process payments and protect sensitive patient information.

For more information on the BioMauris new point-of-sale system, please visit www.hyenasystems.com.

About BioMauris

BioMauris provides a single, secure, scalable solution to meet all tracking needs of the cannabis supply chain and retail operations, delivering the industry its first fully cloud-based, seed-to-retail system.

For inquiries and additional information, contact:

Scott Feldstein; sfeldstein@biomauris.com; (888) 552-9769 ext. 103

Related Links

BioMauris

Hyena Systems

SOURCE BioMauris

Related Links

http://biomauris.com

