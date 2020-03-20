Biome Cardiovascular Solution Helps Clients Increase the Availability of Ventilator Time

Biome's cardiovascular platform moves beyond problem identification and provided physicians and clinical leadership with unprecedented insight into their root cause performance drivers. The Biome Assessment Engine found potentially unnecessary ventilator utilization among low risk cases driven by resource allocation gaps, not patient need. With this data cardiac surgeons, nurses, respiratory therapists, and intensivists align on process improvement, reduce patient complication risks and costs, and improve STS quality reporting results.

Quantifying Value with Precision

The Biome solution uncovers, by patient risk cohort, unnecessary costs and directs care teams to quality improvement opportunities using data from the point-of-care. Biome's Knowledge Network™ of over 2000 cardiovascular-specific performance measures augments physician decision-making. Using Biome, physicians uncovered hundreds of hours of unnecessary ventilator use, which resulted in the adoption of improved ventilator utilization processes and an overall increase in ventilator capacity.

This follows the first major product release for Biome in 2020, with the advanced heart failure module; minor releases are continuous across all clients. Client organizations are reporting that Biome delivers actionable information within weeks and adoption requires no net-new effort. To learn more about how hospital systems are using Biome's cardiovascular performance solution, visit: https://biome.io/case-studies/

ABOUT Biome

Biome is the leading cardiovascular performance company dedicated to helping doctors and health systems deliver the best care, to the most patients, at the lowest cost. Biome partners with ambitious enterprise heart centers and cardiovascular teams looking to achieve superior clinical and financial performance. Clients rely on Biome's proprietary machine learning, human enabled technology, and Biome's community-driven Knowledge Network™ to activate their data assets, engage physicians, and accelerate performance improvement. Within days of onboarding, clients gain actionable insights with minimal impact on IT resources. Based in San Francisco, with offices in Chicago and New York, the UCSF Digital Health awards recognized Biome as a "Top 10 Best Patient Cost Savings" solution.

