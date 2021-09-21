CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, is pleased to announce that it has received AOAC INTERNATIONAL Performance Tested MethodSM approval for its GENE-UP® PRO STEC / Salmonella assay, for the simultaneous enrichment and detection of STEC (Shiga Toxigenic Escherichia coli) and Salmonella spp. in cannabis samples. This approval further supports increased efficiency to cannabis microbiology testing laboratories, especially in states that require AOAC INTERNATIONAL validated methods.

bioMérieux Achieves First-Ever AOAC INTERNATIONAL Approval for PCR Multiplex Detection of STEC and Salmonella in Cannabis Flower for the GENE-UP® PRO STEC / Salmonella Assay

"AOAC INTERNATIONAL impacts cannabis science by setting analytical method standards that act as the benchmark for method validation," said Maria McIntyre, Cannabis Strategic Operations Business Manager at bioMérieux. "This simplifies the validations needed by cannabis laboratories and assures the utmost confidence in product safety and human health."

With a single enrichment and real-time multiplex PCR detection, the GENE-UP PRO STEC / Salmonella assay provides reliable detection of these regulated pathogens in cannabis in 24 hours, all with a single test. PCR technology is one of the most widely used diagnostic approaches for detecting pathogens in a variety of matrices.

The GENE-UP PRO STEC / Salmonella assay is easy to use and scientifically robust. It reduces cost and hands-on time, as well as reduces error-prone steps. Users have the added value of gaining full access to bioMérieux scientific expertise.

With a simple sample preparation protocol, this single enrichment assay has three fast and easy steps. Users obtain results for both pathogens with a single PCR test simultaneously, with confidence, saving the laboratory time, labor, and money. Explore our website to learn more about our suite of food safety and quality solutions.

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a global standardization organization that validates analytical test methods. The AOAC INTERNATIONAL Performance Tested MethodsSM designation is recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration, and global regulatory agencies. Visit the AOAC INTERNATIONAL website www.aoac.org to learn more about their validation process.



