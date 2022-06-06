Biometric POS Terminals Market Size to Grow by USD 1.17 billion | Technavio

For further insights into market dynamics, Request a Sample Report

Biometric POS Terminals Market: Market Trend

The growth of the self-service market is a trend in the biometric POS terminals market. A self-service kiosk consists of computer terminals with specialized software and hardware. Numerous bill payment kiosks are currently being installed to meet the growing demand for shorter lines at offices and retail stores. Furthermore, with the growth of the self-service market, the demand for secure transactions that are quick and accurate will increase. Thus, the growth of the self-service market will aid the growth of the biometric POS terminals market. Furthermore, card transactions involving smart cards increase transaction security. In addition, the self-service market reduces the costs to the company and adds to the list of benefits that a biometric POS terminal offers.

Biometric POS Terminals Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Technology:

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into fingerprint identification, palm vein identification, and others.

The fingerprint identification segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The decline in average selling price (ASP) of the technology and its easy installation and use will fuel the demand for fingerprint identification biometric technology during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America .

, , APAC, MEA, and . North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising number of instances of data breaches and cyberattacks will drive the growth of the biometric POS terminals market in North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The US is a key country for the biometric POS terminals market in North America .

Biometric POS Terminals Market: Major Vendors

The biometric POS terminals market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic alliances to compete in the market. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including BIYO LLC, EKEMP Intl Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, M2SYS Technology, SmartMetric Inc., Sthaler Ltd., VeriFone Inc., Zvetco LLC, and Zwipe AS among others.

Biometric POS Terminals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.77% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 32.12 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BIYO LLC, EKEMP Intl Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, M2SYS Technology, SmartMetric Inc., Sthaler Ltd., VeriFone Inc., Zvetco LLC, and Zwipe AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electronic equipment and instruments market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Fingerprint identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Fingerprint identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Fingerprint identification - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Palm vein identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Palm vein identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Palm vein identification - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BIYO LLC

Exhibit 45: BIYO LLC - Overview



Exhibit 46: BIYO LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 47: BIYO LLC - Key offerings

10.4 EKEMP Intl Ltd.

Exhibit 48: EKEMP Intl Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 49: EKEMP Intl Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 50: EKEMP Intl Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 51: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 53:Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 54: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Ingenico Group SA

Exhibit 56: Ingenico Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 57: Ingenico Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 58:Ingenico Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 59: Ingenico Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Ingenico Group SA - Segment focus

10.7 M2SYS Technology

Exhibit 61: M2SYS Technology - Overview



Exhibit 62: M2SYS Technology - Product and service



Exhibit 63: M2SYS Technology - Key offerings

10.8 SmartMetric Inc.

Exhibit 64: SmartMetric Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: SmartMetric Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: SmartMetric Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Sthaler Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Sthaler Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Sthaler Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Sthaler Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 VeriFone Inc.

Exhibit 70: VeriFone Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: VeriFone Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: VeriFone Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Zvetco LLC

Exhibit 73: Zvetco LLC - Overview



Exhibit 74: Zvetco LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Zvetco LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Zwipe AS

Exhibit 76: Zwipe AS - Overview



Exhibit 77: Zwipe AS - Business segments



Exhibit 78:Zwipe AS - Key news



Exhibit 79: Zwipe AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Zwipe AS - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

