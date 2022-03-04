Biometrics Market Size to Grow by USD 25.63 bn| Increasing Need for Surveillance and Security to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biometrics Market by End-user (Government, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The biometrics market share is expected to increase by USD 25.63 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.18%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The increasing need for surveillance and security and the rise in deployments of biometrics in various end-user industries are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high installation and maintenance costs for biometrics will challenge market growth.

The biometrics market report is segmented by End-user (Government, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany are the key market for biometrics in North America.

Major Biometrics Market Vendors

    • ASSA ABLOY AB
    • Aware Inc.
    • Cognitec Systems GmbH
    • Fujitsu Ltd.
    • IDEMIA
    • M2SYS Technology
    • NEC Corp.
    • Qualcomm Inc.
    • Secunet Security Networks AG
    • Thales Group

Biometrics Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the electronic equipment and instruments market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs
  • Inbound logistics
  • Operations
  • Outbound logistics
  • Marketing and sales
  • After-sales service

Biometrics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12.18%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 25.63 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.00

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., IDEMIA, M2SYS Technology, NEC Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Secunet Security Networks AG, and Thales Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                2.1.1 Parent market

                                Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 02:  Market characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis for personal products market

                                2.2.1 Inputs

                                2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                                2.2.3 Operations

                                2.2.4 Outbound logistics

                                2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                                2.2.6 After-sales service

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 05:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2020 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                                3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                                3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                                Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 08:  Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 09:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 11:  Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 14:  Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user                             

                5.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Government
  • Healthcare
  • BFSI
  • Others

                                Exhibit 15:  End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by End-user  

                                Exhibit 16:  Comparison by End-user

                5.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025               

                                Exhibit 17:  Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 18:  Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025   

                                Exhibit 19:  Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 20:  Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                                Exhibit 21:  BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 22:  BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.6 Others  - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                                Exhibit 23:  Others  - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 24:  Others  - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.7 Market opportunity by End-user  

                                Exhibit 25:  Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape                         

                                Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                                Exhibit 26:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

                7.1 Geographic segmentation

                                The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • South America

                                Exhibit 27:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

                7.2 Geographic comparison   

                                Exhibit 28:  Geographic comparison

                7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025           

                                Exhibit 29:   North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 30:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025              

                                Exhibit 31:   APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 32:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                                Exhibit 33:   Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 34:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025               

                                Exhibit 35:   MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 36:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025           

                                Exhibit 37:   South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 38:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.8 Key leading countries        

                                Exhibit 39:  Key leading countries

                7.9 Market opportunity by geography

                                Exhibit 40:  Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market Drivers

                               8.1.1 Increasing need for surveillance and security

                                8.1.2 Rise in deployments of biometrics in various end-user industries

                                8.1.3 Increasing government initiatives for implementing biometrics

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1 High installation and maintenance costs for biometrics

                                8.2.2 Privacy concerns related to use of biometric systems

                                8.2.3 Stringent regulations and standards

                                Exhibit 41:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1 Increasing role of multimodal biometrics solutions

                                8.3.2 Rise in popularity of face and voice recognition biometrics in BFSI sector

                                8.3.3 Adoption of behavioral biometrics

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1 Vendor landscape

                                Exhibit 42:  Vendor landscape

                9.2 Landscape disruption        

                                Exhibit 43:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 44:  Industry risks

                9.3 Competitive scenario        

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 45:  Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

                10.3 ASSA ABLOY AB 

                                Exhibit 47:  ASSA ABLOY AB - Overview

                                Exhibit 48:  ASSA ABLOY AB - Business segments

                                Exhibit 49:  ASSA ABLOY AB - Key news

                                Exhibit 50:   ASSA ABLOY AB - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 51:  ASSA ABLOY AB - Segment focus

                10.4 Aware Inc.

                                Exhibit 52:  Aware Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 53:  Aware Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 54:  Aware Inc. - Key news

                                Exhibit 55:  Aware Inc. - Key offerings

                10.5 Cognitec Systems GmbH

                                Exhibit 56:  Cognitec Systems GmbH - Overview

                                Exhibit 57:  Cognitec Systems GmbH - Product and service

                                Exhibit 58:  Cognitec Systems GmbH - Key offerings

                10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.          

                                Exhibit 59:  Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 60:  Fujitsu Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 61:  Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.7 IDEMIA

                                Exhibit 62:  IDEMIA  - Overview

                                Exhibit 63:  IDEMIA  - Product and service

                                Exhibit 64:  IDEMIA  - Key offerings

                10.8 M2SYS Technology          

                                Exhibit 65:  M2SYS Technology - Overview

                                Exhibit 66:  M2SYS Technology - Product and service

                                Exhibit 67:  M2SYS Technology - Key offerings

                10.9 NEC Corp.

                                Exhibit 68:  NEC Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 69:  NEC Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 70:  NEC Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 71:  NEC Corp. - Segment focus

                10.10 Qualcomm Inc.

                                Exhibit 72:  Qualcomm Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 73:  Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 74:  Qualcomm Inc. - Key news

                                Exhibit 75:   Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 76:  Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

                10.11 Secunet Security Networks AG

                                Exhibit 77:  Secunet Security Networks AG - Overview

                                Exhibit 78:  Secunet Security Networks AG - Business segments

                                Exhibit 79:  Secunet Security Networks AG - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 80:  Secunet Security Networks AG - Segment focus

                10.12 Thales Group   

                                Exhibit 81:  Thales Group  - Overview

                                Exhibit 82:  Thales Group  - Business segments

                                Exhibit 83:  Thales Group - Key news

                                Exhibit 84:   Thales Group  - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 85:  Thales Group  - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 86:  Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 87:  Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 88:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 89:  Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 90:  List of abbreviations

