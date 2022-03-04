Biometrics Market Size to Grow by USD 25.63 bn| Increasing Need for Surveillance and Security to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing need for surveillance and security and the rise in deployments of biometrics in various end-user industries are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high installation and maintenance costs for biometrics will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The biometrics market report is segmented by End-user (Government, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany are the key market for biometrics in North America.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Major Biometrics Market Vendors



ASSA ABLOY AB



Aware Inc.



Cognitec Systems GmbH



Fujitsu Ltd.



IDEMIA



M2SYS Technology



NEC Corp.



Qualcomm Inc.



Secunet Security Networks AG



Thales Group

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Biometrics Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the electronic equipment and instruments market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

After-sales service

Related Reports:

Smart Gas Meters Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Roll to Roll Flexible Electronics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Biometrics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12.18% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 25.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.00 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., IDEMIA, M2SYS Technology, NEC Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Secunet Security Networks AG, and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for personal products market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 After-sales service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market Drivers

8.1.1 Increasing need for surveillance and security

8.1.2 Rise in deployments of biometrics in various end-user industries

8.1.3 Increasing government initiatives for implementing biometrics

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High installation and maintenance costs for biometrics

8.2.2 Privacy concerns related to use of biometric systems

8.2.3 Stringent regulations and standards

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing role of multimodal biometrics solutions

8.3.2 Rise in popularity of face and voice recognition biometrics in BFSI sector

8.3.3 Adoption of behavioral biometrics

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ASSA ABLOY AB

Exhibit 47: ASSA ABLOY AB - Overview

Exhibit 48: ASSA ABLOY AB - Business segments

Exhibit 49: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key news

Exhibit 50: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: ASSA ABLOY AB - Segment focus

10.4 Aware Inc.

Exhibit 52: Aware Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Aware Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Aware Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 55: Aware Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Cognitec Systems GmbH

Exhibit 56: Cognitec Systems GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 57: Cognitec Systems GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Cognitec Systems GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Fujitsu Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 IDEMIA

Exhibit 62: IDEMIA - Overview

Exhibit 63: IDEMIA - Product and service

Exhibit 64: IDEMIA - Key offerings

10.8 M2SYS Technology

Exhibit 65: M2SYS Technology - Overview

Exhibit 66: M2SYS Technology - Product and service

Exhibit 67: M2SYS Technology - Key offerings

10.9 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 68: NEC Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 69: NEC Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: NEC Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 72: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 75: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Secunet Security Networks AG

Exhibit 77: Secunet Security Networks AG - Overview

Exhibit 78: Secunet Security Networks AG - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Secunet Security Networks AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Secunet Security Networks AG - Segment focus

10.12 Thales Group

Exhibit 81: Thales Group - Overview

Exhibit 82: Thales Group - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Thales Group - Key news

Exhibit 84: Thales Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: Thales Group - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio