BIOMODEX Expands Product Offerings with Innovative Transseptal Puncture Training Solution

Transseptal puncture (TP) is a critical step during structural heart and electrophysiological procedures that cardiologists and electrophysiologists use with increasing frequency to access the left atrium of the heart. The technique comes with inherent risks and safety concerns related to injury of adjacent cardiac structures and perforations. The procedure is typically guided by advanced cardiac imaging such as transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) or intracardiac echocardiography (ICE). These alternative approaches require advanced skills and credentials to ensure success and patient safety.

"Adoption of emerging structural heart technologies require the operators to receive more specialized training to further industry adoption. Biomodex's latest solution offers an innovative alternative over traditional training methods because it enables physicians to gain experience by working on humanized models and using clinically adopted imaging tools in a real cath-lab environment. Due to the fact the training models are 3D-printed, we can adapt training to address more complex anatomies or specific technical challenges," said Dr. Juan F. Granada, President and CEO, Cardiovascular Research Foundation.

"The volume of TP procedures has been on the rise due to increasing incidences of atrial fibrillation and other structural heart disease, which in turn has propelled the development of new devices and innovative treatment approaches. Our aim is to provide a modern and realistic training solution that can shorten the learning curve for this demanding procedure, and enable more physicians to advance their skills more quickly," said Bill Perusek, Vice President of U.S. Sales for Biomodex.

Biomodex's Transseptal Training Cartridges are 3D-printed using Biomodex's INVIVOTECH® and ECHOTECH® technologies, which integrates multiple advanced materials. INVIVOTECH® mimics the mechanical behavior of cardiac tissue and blood vessels to deliver the same tactile feeling of an actual procedure. ECHOTECH® provides targeted acoustic properties and allows for the visualization of models using ultrasound (TEE, ICE).

Key features include:

Reusable cartridge (inferior and superior vena cava, right atrium, aorta and mitral annulus)

Plug-and-play septum

TEE access via simulated esophagus

ICE compatible via femoral access

Contrast agent and X-ray compatible

Watch this video about the Biomodex Transseptal Puncture Training system. Photos can be downloaded here. For more information email: [email protected] .

About Biomodex

BIOMODEX® is a pioneering Digital Health Company based in Paris and Boston. Starting from standard patient-specific medical imaging, Biomodex has developed a unique and enhanced 3D printed solution (3D) for patient-specific rehearsal and physicians' advanced training, combining biomechanics and fluid dynamics (4D) and imaging properties (5D). The Biomodex solution offers a tailored, end-to-end physician experience. The solution is fully integrated in both the imaging and procedural workflow, highly portable and easy to use. Image upload, ordering and quick delivery are facilitated through a web-based portal allowing customers to maintain their own portfolio. The solution is expected to result in reduced procedural and hospitalization costs and improved acute and chronic outcomes. Biomodex has successfully commercialized several products for neurovascular and structural heart applications and is fast expanding its product portfolio through the application of its core technologies.

