Biomodex Teams Up with Physicians at Three of the World's Top Medical Centers to Develop a Cutting-Edge Training Solution for Treatment of Ischemic Stroke

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOMODEX®, a pioneering digital health company that offers a unique and enhanced 3D printed solution for physician training, announced today the company has partnered with two of the top medical centers in France and a world-class health system in the United States to develop EVIAS Plus ™ – an innovative training solution for treatment of ischemic stroke.

Ischemic stroke accounts for about 87 percent of all strokes in the U.S. according to the American Stroke Society. This type of stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when a clot forms inside a vessel supplying blood to the brain, where aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy are common treatments. These procedures involve inserting a catheter into an artery in the arm or groin and moving it towards the blood clot under X-ray guidance. The clot may be removed by trapping it in a stent-retriever (mechanical), by sucking out the clot through the catheter (aspiration), or the neurointerventionalist may combine both methods.

"Thrombectomies are very complex in nature and carry a high risk of complications. What's more, these procedures continue to evolve, given the development of new devices and approaches, requiring neuroradiologists to continually advance their skills," said Francois Eugene, MD, Interventional Neuroradiologist at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire, Rennes – France, a partnering medical center. His colleague Anthony Le Bras, MD, PhD, Interventional Neuroradiologist added, "Biomodex's solution will not only enable physicians to stay up to date but will also accelerate training of fellows to help ensure we have enough physicians to support this rapidly expanding field."

EVIAS Plus offers an innovative approach for physician training, particularly fellowship programs. The solution for ischemic stroke enables neurointerventionalists to simulate fluoroscopy-guided procedures in a real-life catheterization laboratory environment. The models come with several realistic, 3D printed blood vessel models or cartridges that plug into a station that simulates systemic flow using BIOMODEX ® BLOODSIM to replicate blood density and viscosity. Other key features include:

A biobased clot, injection system and distal filter for clot collection/validation of retrieval

Femoral access and adjustable aortic arch

Customized tissue-like patient-specific aortic arches, including right and left radial and femoral access accessories

"Mechanical thrombectomy (MT) has revolutionized the neurological outcome of acute ischemic stroke patients. Nonetheless, still a large proportion of eligible patients are not treated with MT because of a lack of physicians trained to perform this procedure in an emergency. We therefore have an urgent need to train more physicians to offer this treatment to more patients. This new simulation solution offers highly realistic navigation sensations with the possibility to switch within minutes from one anatomy to another," said Raphael Blanc, MD, Co-chief Interventional Neuroradiologist at the Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild, Paris – France, which played a key role in the development of the training solution as well.

"Biomodex's advanced training system is a significant improvement over traditional training approaches because the models are incredibly realistic and allow us to gain hands-on training for the manipulation of catheters under fluoroscopy. We can also practice navigating realistic aortic arch anatomies ranging from common to complex," said Ajay Wakhloo, MD, Chief of Interventional Radiology at Beth Israel Lahey Health, another collaborating partner of Biomodex.

About Biomodex

BIOMODEX® is a pioneering Digital Health Company based in Paris and Boston. Starting from standard patient-specific medical imaging, Biomodex has developed a unique and enhanced 3D printed solution (3D) for patient-specific rehearsal and physicians' advanced training, combining biomechanics and fluid dynamics (4D) and imaging properties (5D). The Biomodex solution offers a tailored, end-to-end physician experience. The solution is fully integrated in both the imaging and procedural workflow, highly portable and easy to use. Image upload, ordering and quick delivery are facilitated through a web-based portal allowing customers to maintain their own portfolio. The solution is expected to result in reduced procedural and hospitalization costs and improved acute and chronic outcomes. Biomodex has successfully commercialized several products for neurovascular and structural heart applications and is fast expanding its product portfolio through the application of its core technologies.

