Bionik Laboratories Files Registration Statement for Proposed Follow-On Offering

TORONTO and BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCQB: BNKL) ("Bionik" or the "Company"), a pioneering healthcare company combining artificial intelligence and innovative robotics technology to help individuals from hospital to home to regain mobility, announced today the filing of a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed underwritten follow-on public offering of shares of its common stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, development of technologies or acquisition of new technologies, and/or general corporate purposes.

WestPark Capital, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The securities described above will be offered by Bionik Laboratories pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-228044) previously filed with the SEC, but which has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The proposed public offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories (OTCQB: BNKL) is a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The Company has a portfolio of products focused on upper and lower extremity rehabilitation for stroke and other mobility-impaired patients, including three products on the market and four products in varying stages of development.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing or satisfy the initial listing requirements of Nasdaq or any other national securities exchange, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of our products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

