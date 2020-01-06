BioNJ Announces the 2020 Innovator Award Honorees

TRENTON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2019 proved to be an exciting one for the industry in New Jersey with 50% of all new novel FDA drug approvals (24 out of 48 new molecular entities) coming from companies with a footprint in the State! BioNJ will honor each of these companies with an Innovator Award during its 27th Annual Dinner Meeting & Innovation Celebration on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Hilton East Brunswick.

Considered the kickoff event of the year for the life sciences industry, BioNJ's Annual Dinner Meeting will bring together 700 biotechnology and pharmaceutical professionals, academic leaders, service providers and government officials to celebrate the groundbreaking medical innovation coming from the Garden State.

Innovator companies to be honored include:

Allergan for Ubrelvy™

Amgen for Evenity®

Bayer Healthcare for Nubeqa™

Beigene USA for Brukinsa™

Bristol-Myers Squibb for Inrebic® and Reblozyl®

Daiichi Sankyo Inc. for Enhertu® and Turalio™

Eisai Inc. for Dayvigo

Eli Lilly for Reyvow™

Galderma Research and Development LLC for Aklief®

Janssen Biotech for Balversa™

Jazz Pharma for Sunosi™

Kyowa Kirin for Nourianz®

Merck & Co. for Recarbrio™

Novartis for Adakveo®, Beovu®, Piqray®, Mayzent® and Egaten®

Pfizer for Vyndaqel®

Sanofi for Cablivi®

Shionogi & Co. for Fetroja®

SK Life Science for Xcopri™

"We are so proud of New Jersey's robust life sciences ecosystem which is responsible for exactly half of all of the 2019 novel innovations now making their way to Patients with cancer, Parkinson's disease, heart disease, multiple sclerosis and more, reinforcing the fact that the Garden State is the drug development capital of the world," said BioNJ CEO and President Debbie Hart. "Our Members are helping Patients live longer, better lives while lessening the burden of illness and disease on society. We are pleased to celebrate their important work and dedication in this way."

BioNJ's Annual Dinner Meeting will include the presentation of the thirteenth annual Dr. Sol J. Barer Award for Vision, Innovation and Leadership to Kenneth C. Frazier, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Merck & Co. by Dr. Sol J. Barer. The Dr. Sol J. Barer Award was established in 2008 by the BioNJ Board of Trustees to recognize outstanding leaders who've made significant contributions to the life sciences industry in New Jersey and around the world.

The Third Annual Heart of BioNJ Award will be presented to Mary Frances Harmon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations, PTC Therapeutics and posthumously to Bob Tufts, Founder, My Life Is Worth It in honor of their dedication and selfless work on behalf of Patients.

The evening features a cocktail reception from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. followed by the dinner program from 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m., which includes a Keynote presentation by Sean Swarner (voted one of the top 8 most inspirational people of all time). The night concludes with a dessert reception from 8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

About BioNJ

BioNJ is the life sciences trade association in New Jersey with nearly 400 Member companies representing research-based life sciences organizations and stakeholders across the ecosystem from the largest biopharmaceutical companies to early stage start-ups. BioNJ is dedicated to ensuring a vibrant ecosystem where Science is Supported, Companies are Created, Drugs are Developed and Patients are Paramount. Because Patients Can't Wait®, BioNJ supports its Members in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies and cures that save and improve lives and lessen the burden of illness and disease to society by driving capital formation, fostering entrepreneurship, advocating for public policies that advance medical innovation, providing access to talent and education and offering a cost-saving array of critical commercial resources. For more information about BioNJ, please visit www.BioNJ.org.

