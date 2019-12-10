BioNJ's 27th Annual Dinner Meeting & Innovation Celebration to Honor New Jersey's Innovators and the Patients and Advocates Who Inspire Them

TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Considered the kickoff event of the year for the life sciences industry, BioNJ's 27th Annual Dinner Meeting & Innovation Celebration will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Hilton East Brunswick. More than 700 biotechnology and pharmaceutical professionals, academic leaders, service providers and government officials will come together to honor the groundbreaking medical innovation coming from the Garden State.

"Because Patients Can't Wait®, we are so proud of our Members who are helping Patients live longer, better lives. And, we are pleased to celebrate their important work and dedication during BioNJ's Annual Dinner Meeting & Innovation Celebration," said BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart. "Companies with a footprint in New Jersey are responsible for more than 50% of all FDA novel drug approvals to date this year -- reinforcing the fact that New Jersey is the drug development capital of the world."

The evening will include the presentation of the thirteenth annual Dr. Sol J. Barer Award for Vision, Innovation and Leadership to Kenneth C. Frazier, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Merck & Co. by Dr. Sol J. Barer. The Dr. Sol J. Barer Award was established in 2008 by the BioNJ Board of Trustees to recognize outstanding leaders who've made significant contributions to the life sciences industry in New Jersey and around the world.

"We are elated to honor Mr. Frazier with the 2020 Dr. Sol J. Barer Award for his tireless work on behalf of Patients, medical innovation and New Jersey's ever-growing life sciences ecosystem," said Hart. "Often described as 'one of the most decent people in the industry,' Mr. Frazier is highly respected from Washington to Wall Street for his business acumen, ability to navigate challenging political currents and commitment to transforming global health care."

The Third Annual Heart of BioNJ Award will be presented posthumously to Bob Tufts, Founder, My Life Is Worth It and to Mary Frances Harmon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations, PTC Therapeutics in honor of their dedication and selfless work on behalf of Patients.

The evening features a cocktail reception from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. followed by the dinner program from 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m., which includes the acclaimed Innovator Awards honoring New Jersey companies that received a novel FDA drug approval in 2019 and a Keynote presentation. (Both to be announced shortly!) The evening concludes with a dessert reception from 8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Early Bird Pricing for BioNJ Members is $399 through December 29. Starting December 30, pricing for BioNJ Members will be $445. Future Member pricing is $580. Click here to register.

Please contact Kimberly Minton at KMinton@BioNJ.org or 609-890-3185 to learn how to place your company in the spotlight. Click here for a full list of Sponsorship opportunities. More information can be found at www.BioNJ.org.

About BioNJ

BioNJ is the life sciences trade association in New Jersey with nearly 400 Member companies representing research-based life sciences organizations and stakeholders across the ecosystem from the largest biopharmaceutical companies to early stage start-ups. BioNJ is dedicated to ensuring a vibrant ecosystem where Science is Supported, Companies are Created, Drugs are Developed and Patients are Paramount. Because Patients Can't Wait®, BioNJ supports its Members in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies and cures that save and improve lives and lessen the burden of illness and disease to society by driving capital formation, fostering entrepreneurship, advocating for public policies that advance medical innovation, providing access to talent and education and offering a cost-saving array of critical commercial resources. For more information about BioNJ, please visit www.BioNJ.org.

