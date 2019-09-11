BioNJ's C-Suite Summit - Speakers and Agenda

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ has released the final speaker roster for its Seventh Annual C-Suite Summit, taking place Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Bridgewater Marriott.

The C-Suite Summit brings together more than 200 life sciences executives representing a wide breadth of companies from early to late stage, public and private, and revenue and pre-revenue for a full-day program of timely discussions impacting C-Suite decision-making in bringing new innovative treatments to market.

The speaker roster, featuring world-class leaders at the forefront of this vital topic…

Liz Barrett , MBA , CEO, UroGen Pharma

, CEO, UroGen Pharma Richard Blackburn , Global President, Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer

, Global President, Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer Chris Boerner , Ph.D. , Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Bristol-Myers Squibb

, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Carolyn Buser-Doepner , Ph.D. , Vice President, Novel Human Genetics Research Unit, GlaxoSmithKline North America

, Vice President, Novel Human Genetics Research Unit, GlaxoSmithKline North America Edd Fleming, Senior Partner , McKinsey & Company

, McKinsey & Company James Greenwood , President & CEO, Biotechnology Innovation Organization

, President & CEO, Biotechnology Innovation Organization Robert Hariri , M.D., Ph.D. , Chairman & CEO, Celularity, Inc.

, Chairman & CEO, Celularity, Inc. William Lewis , JD, MBA , Chairman & CEO, Insmed Corporation

, Chairman & CEO, Insmed Corporation Brandon Parry , MBA , Partner, McKinsey & Company

, Partner, McKinsey & Company Shital Patel , M.D., MBA , Medical Director, Partner Transformation, Horizon BCBSNJ

, Medical Director, Partner Transformation, Horizon BCBSNJ Richard Paulson , MBA , CEO, North America , Ipsen

, CEO, , Ipsen Dennis Purcell , MBA , Founder & Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital , LLC

, Founder & Senior Advisor, , LLC Peter Richardson , M.D. , Chief Medical Officer, Vice President R&D, Adare Pharmaceuticals

, Chief Medical Officer, Vice President R&D, Adare Pharmaceuticals Don Sawyer , Vice President, U.S. Market Access, Celgene

, Vice President, U.S. Market Access, Celgene Kristen Slaoui , Ph.D. , Vice President, Head of Business Development, Pharmaceuticals Commercial Portfolio, Corporate Strategy and Development, GlaxoSmithKline North America

, Vice President, Head of Business Development, Pharmaceuticals Commercial Portfolio, Corporate Strategy and Development, GlaxoSmithKline North America Peter Stein , M.D. , Director, Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation & Research (CDER), FDA

, Director, Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation & Research (CDER), FDA Arda Ural, Ph.D., MSc, MBA, Partner, Life Sciences, Transaction Advisory Services, EY

"Diverse new technologies, unprecedented data availability and creative business models are generating significant opportunity impacting Patient outcomes. There is an increasing number of new therapies that have the potential to cure — not just treat," said BioNJ President and CEO, Debbie Hart. "However, with new medical innovation comes questions about access, regulation, policy, drug pricing and more. The C-Suite Summit allows us to bring stakeholders together for an open conversation on where the greatest opportunities lie and what the industry should be doing to leverage innovation to drive better outcomes and ensure Patient access."

Topics include:

Industry Innovation Update by McKinsey & Company

Industry Perspectives: Innovation Opportunities, Threats and Uncertainties

Developing and Accessing Innovation in a Dynamic Ecosystem: Emerging Models – to Buy or to Build

Ensuring Access to the Next Horizon of Therapies: Today's Climate and Navigating the Future

Emerging Regulatory Directions

Emerging Policy Concepts and Implications: What Does it all Mean?

Driving a More Patient-Centric Approach to Innovation: Roles, Responsibilities and New Directions

Game Changers and the Future of Care: Opportunities for Revolutionizing Patient Outcomes

Click here for the full agenda.

Register at BioNJ.org. Registration for the event is $595 for Members of BioNJ and affiliated organizations and $795 for future BioNJ Members. C-Suite Summit is closed to media.

