BioNJ's C-Suite Summit - Speakers and Agenda
Sep 11, 2019, 14:32 ET
TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ has released the final speaker roster for its Seventh Annual C-Suite Summit, taking place Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Bridgewater Marriott.
The C-Suite Summit brings together more than 200 life sciences executives representing a wide breadth of companies from early to late stage, public and private, and revenue and pre-revenue for a full-day program of timely discussions impacting C-Suite decision-making in bringing new innovative treatments to market.
The speaker roster, featuring world-class leaders at the forefront of this vital topic…
- Liz Barrett, MBA, CEO, UroGen Pharma
- Richard Blackburn, Global President, Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer
- Chris Boerner, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Carolyn Buser-Doepner, Ph.D., Vice President, Novel Human Genetics Research Unit, GlaxoSmithKline North America
- Edd Fleming, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
- James Greenwood, President & CEO, Biotechnology Innovation Organization
- Robert Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman & CEO, Celularity, Inc.
- William Lewis, JD, MBA, Chairman & CEO, Insmed Corporation
- Brandon Parry, MBA, Partner, McKinsey & Company
- Shital Patel, M.D., MBA, Medical Director, Partner Transformation, Horizon BCBSNJ
- Richard Paulson, MBA, CEO, North America, Ipsen
- Dennis Purcell, MBA, Founder & Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital, LLC
- Peter Richardson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Vice President R&D, Adare Pharmaceuticals
- Don Sawyer, Vice President, U.S. Market Access, Celgene
- Kristen Slaoui, Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Business Development, Pharmaceuticals Commercial Portfolio, Corporate Strategy and Development, GlaxoSmithKline North America
- Peter Stein, M.D., Director, Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation & Research (CDER), FDA
- Arda Ural, Ph.D., MSc, MBA, Partner, Life Sciences, Transaction Advisory Services, EY
"Diverse new technologies, unprecedented data availability and creative business models are generating significant opportunity impacting Patient outcomes. There is an increasing number of new therapies that have the potential to cure — not just treat," said BioNJ President and CEO, Debbie Hart. "However, with new medical innovation comes questions about access, regulation, policy, drug pricing and more. The C-Suite Summit allows us to bring stakeholders together for an open conversation on where the greatest opportunities lie and what the industry should be doing to leverage innovation to drive better outcomes and ensure Patient access."
Topics include:
- Industry Innovation Update by McKinsey & Company
- Industry Perspectives: Innovation Opportunities, Threats and Uncertainties
- Developing and Accessing Innovation in a Dynamic Ecosystem: Emerging Models – to Buy or to Build
- Ensuring Access to the Next Horizon of Therapies: Today's Climate and Navigating the Future
- Emerging Regulatory Directions
- Emerging Policy Concepts and Implications: What Does it all Mean?
- Driving a More Patient-Centric Approach to Innovation: Roles, Responsibilities and New Directions
- Game Changers and the Future of Care: Opportunities for Revolutionizing Patient Outcomes
Register at BioNJ.org. Registration for the event is $595 for Members of BioNJ and affiliated organizations and $795 for future BioNJ Members. C-Suite Summit is closed to media.
