Bionomics Limited Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionomics Limited (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of its initial public offering (the Offering) of 1,620,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing 180 ordinary shares, in the United States. The target size of the of the Offering is US$25.0 million in gross proceeds.

All ADSs to be sold in the Offering will be sold by Bionomics. In addition, Bionomics expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 243,000 ADSs within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Bionomics has applied to have its ADSs listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "BNOX." Bionomics' ordinary shares are currently traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the symbol "BNO."

Evercore ISI and William Blair are acting as lead book-running managers for the Offering. Cantor, Berenberg and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as book-running managers for the Offering.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering may be obtained from (i) Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at [email protected] ; or (ii) William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, or by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at [email protected] . Australian investors are only eligible to invest under the prospectus if they are exempt from disclosure as sophisticated or professional investors under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. As disclosed in the registration statement, the underwriters may purchase and sell ADSs in the open market, including to cover over-allotments.

Released on authority of the Company Secretary.

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead product candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer's disease and other central nervous system conditions.

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements contained in this announcement that relate to prospective events or developments, including, without limitation, statements related to the proposed Offering are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including market conditions, the trading price of the Company's ordinary shares on the ASX, and risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and completion of the Offering. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this ASX announcement.

SOURCE Bionomics Limited