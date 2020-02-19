Bion's Readily Available Nitrogen Fertilizer Achieves AAPFCO Approval

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology that recovers high-value coproducts from the waste, announced that ammonium bicarbonate fertilizer has been approved by the Association of American Plant Food Control Officials (AAPFCO) as a listed fertilizer under their guidelines.

AAPFCO is an organization of fertilizer control officials from each state in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, who are actively engaged in the administration of fertilizer laws and regulations. The Association strives to gain uniformity among each of these entities "without compromising the needs of the consumers, protection of the environment or fair competition among the industry." Bion's ammonium bicarbonate application to AAPFCO was originally submitted, considered, and defined at the AAPFCO meeting in February 2019. The motion to finalize the ammonium bicarbonate definition as supported by Bion was made official at the most recent AAPFCO meetings in New Orleans.

Bion's 3G technology captures the volatile ammonia in the livestock waste stream and converts it into stable concentrated ammonium bicarbonate. It will contain 12 to 17 percent nitrogen in a crystalline form that is easily transported, water soluble and provides readily available nitrogen. It will contain none of the other salt, iron and mineral constituents of the livestock waste stream, and will be in an industry-standard form that can be precision-applied to crops using existing equipment.

Craig Scott, Bion's director of communications, stated, "AAPFCO recognition is a critical hurdle in establishing a market for our premium nitrogen fertilizer coproduct. While ammonium bicarbonate has a long history of use as a commercial fertilizer, it's use was phased out long ago in favor of cheaper synthetics, such as urea. Our unique patented process allows us to produce ammonium bicarbonate from only the raw materials in the livestock waste stream, without outside additives. We are simultaneously preparing an application to certify our ammonium bicarbonate for use in organic crop production."

Bion provides comprehensive treatment and resource recovery for animal waste from large-scale livestock production facilities. The technology platform achieves dramatic verified reductions in environmental impacts, including nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus), ammonia, greenhouse and other gases, as well as pathogens in the waste stream, while improving resource and operational efficiencies through the production of valuable coproducts. For more information, see Bion's website, www.biontech.com.

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words 'can', 'will', and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

