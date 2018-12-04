Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Worth $21.7 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Growing biopharmaceutical pipeline and lack of adequate manufacturing capabilities are two key factors driving partnerships between large molecule manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Contract manufacturers are engaged in broadening their service portfolio to meet companies' demand with respect to regulatory standards and new services.

Reliance of companies on CMOs for production of biologics and biosimilars is expected to rise over the forecast period as a consequence of changes adopted by CMOs. This is evident through growing investments in collaborations of companies with CMOs as well as continuous efforts taken up for broadening service portfolios.

The growth of CMOs is highly dependent on promising opportunities offered by the biopharmaceutical industry, bioprocessing industry, and contract service industry. Expansion of fill-and-finish services and increasing robustness of venture capital investments in the life science sector are important opportunities that are anticipated to drive the market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Based on source, mammalian-based biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing captured the largest market share owing to high penetration of mammalian expression systems for biologics development

By service, upstream and downstream services accounted for the largest revenue share. Complexities associated with these steps pronounces demand for established contract manufacturers to ensure manufacturing processes compliant with regulatory standards

Biologics contract manufacturing dominated the market based on product owing to higher demand for biologics production. However, the biosimilar segment is slated to exhibit a lucrative CAGR due to cost-saving advantages associated with its development

Presence of effective regulatory framework for biologics development in U.S. has resulted in North America market accounting for the dominant share in 2017. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market, with developing economies expanding at a substantial pace and incorporating developments to sustain the competition

market accounting for the dominant share in 2017. However, is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market, with developing economies expanding at a substantial pace and incorporating developments to sustain the competition Several international companies are seeking outsourcing of biopharmaceutical production to Asian countries owing to continuous expansion of Asian CMOs that offer services at a reduced price, compared to service providers based in western countries

Some of the key service providers are Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Lonza; Samsung BioLogics; and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. , Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market on the basis of source, service, product, and region:

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Mammalian Non-mammalian

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Process Development Downstream Upstream Fill & Finish Operations Analytical & QC Studies Packaging

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Biologics Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Recombinant Proteins Vaccines Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy Others Biosimilars

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France Asia Pacific China India Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



