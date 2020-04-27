BioPharmX Corporation Announces that its Special Stockholders' Meeting will now be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM eastern time

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE American: BPMX) ("BioPharmX") today announced that the date of its special stockholders' meeting to consider and vote on the proposed merger of BioPharmX with Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Timber") and related matters has been changed. The meeting will now be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM eastern time.

Further, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BioPharmX has determined that for the health and well-being of its stockholders, BioPharmX's special meeting of stockholders to consider and vote upon the proposed merger and related matters will be a virtual meeting conducted exclusively via live audiocast at https://www.viewproxy.com/BioPharmXCorp/2020 . There will not be a physical location for the special meeting, and you will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Where to find additional information about the Special Stockholders Meeting, the proposed Merger and related matters

On February 20, 2020, BioPharmX filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") containing a prospectus and a proxy statement of BioPharmX concerning the proposed merger between BioPharmX and Timber. The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on March 30, 2020 and the proxy statement describing the merger and related matters was mailed to BioPharmX stockholders on or about April 6, 2020. Subsequently, on April 27, 2020, BioPharmX filed a supplement to its proxy statement describing certain changes to the terms of the merger and related matters from that described in the original proxy statement. The supplement is expected to be mailed to BioPharmX stockholders on or about April 28, 2020 and the special stockholders meeting of BioPharmX to consider and vote upon the merger and the related matters described in the proxy statement and the supplement is now scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM eastern time.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF BIOPHARMX ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT BIOPHARMX, TIMBER, THE PROPOSED MERGER, AND RELATED MATTERS.

The proxy statement/prospectus, the supplement, and any other documents filed by BioPharmX with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC website at www.sec.gov . In addition, investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by BioPharmX by directing a written request to: BioPharmX Corporation, 900 E. Hamilton Avenue, Suite 100, Campbell, CA 95008 or by downloading the materials from the Investor Page of the BioPharmX website, www.BioPharmX.com. BioPharmX security holders are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus and the supplement before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the proposed merger.

About BioPharmX® Corporation

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE American: BPMX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing prescription products utilizing its proprietary HyantX Topical Delivery System for dermatology indications. To learn more about BioPharmX, visit www.BioPharmX.com.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC

Timber Pharmaceuticals is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. Timber is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and localized scleroderma. For more information, visit https://www.timberpharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based upon BioPharmX's and Timber's current expectations. This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. BioPharmX and Timber have based these forward-looking statements largely on their then-current expectations and projections about future events, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond each of BioPharmX's and Timber's control, and actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: (i) risks associated with BioPharmX's ability to obtain the stockholder approval required to consummate the proposed merger transaction and related matters and the timing of the closing of the proposed merger transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed merger transaction will not occur; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the merger agreement; (iii) whether the NYSE American will continue to list the common shares of BioPharmX following the merger, (iv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (v) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed merger transaction, the response of business partners and competitors to the announcement of the proposed merger transaction, and/or potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger transaction; (vi) whether the combined business of Timber and BioPharmX will be successful, and (vii) those risks detailed in BioPharmX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as well as other documents that may be filed by BioPharmX from time to time with the SEC (including the proxy statement/prospectus and the supplement). Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Neither BioPharmX nor Timber can assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this communication relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, BioPharmX and Timber undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

