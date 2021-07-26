Bioplastic Packaging Market to register 468.11 thousands Tons Growth Through 2025|800+ Technologies Covered in Technavio

Fetch Free Sample Report!

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including: -

Recognizing the existing business model

Identifying potential disruptions

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Amcor Plc

Amcor Plc operates its business under segments- Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company offers bioplastic packaging solutions for products such as capsules and closures, cups and trays, and bottles and jars among others.

Bio4Pack GmbH

Bio4Pack GmbH offers wide range of compostable and sustainable packagingÂ such as PLA Packaging, Flow wrap, Laminated films, Paddy Straw Trays, Netting, Starch based products, PaperWise.

BioPak Pty Ltd.

BioPak Pty Ltd. offers a comprehensive range of foodservice packaging and catering disposables such as single wall hot cups, double wall hot cups, cold cups, takeaway containers, plates, bowls and trays, straws, cutlery, napkins, and bags among others.

Bioplastic Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bioplastic packaging market is segmented as below:

Type

Rigid



Flexible

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The bioplastic packaging market is driven by government initiatives for increasing the use of bioplastic packaging. In addition, rising awareness of sustainable packaging solutions is expected to trigger the bioplastic packaging market toward witnessing a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

