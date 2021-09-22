Bioplastics Market by Type, Application, and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download Free Sample Report Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arkema SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont SpA, Plantic Technologies Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Toyota Tsusho Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials will offer immense growth opportunities, the cost-effectiveness of conventional plastic over bioplastics will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bioplastics Market is segmented as below:

Type

Non-biodegradable



Biodegradable

Application

Packaging And Food Service



Agriculture And Horticulture



CG And HA



Automotive



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Identify growth potential across each segment. Download our free sample here:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45590

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Bio-based PET Market - Global bio-based PET market is segmented by application (bottles and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market - Global biodegradable packaging materials market is segmented by product (paper packaging materials and bioplastic packaging materials), application (food packaging, beverage packaging, pharmaceutical, personal and home care packaging, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bioplastics market report covers the following areas:

Biodegradable plastics market size

biodegradable plastics market trends

biodegradable plastics industry analysis

This study identifies government initiatives for increasing the use of bioplastic packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the bioplastics market growth during the next few years.

Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Bioplastics Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the bioplastics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bioplastics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bioplastics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bioplastics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bioplastics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bioplastics market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Packaging and food service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture and horticulture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CG and HA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont SpA

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyota Tsusho Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

