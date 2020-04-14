Biopoint Inc. Named a 2020 Fast 50 Company by Boston Business Journal

BOSTON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named Biopoint Inc. to its exclusive 2020 Fast 50 list, which represent the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.

The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on a formula that counts revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

"Really, it's a testament to our team, their ability to stay Customer and Solutions focused has made the difference and given us the ability to continue to grow. We're really proud to be mentioned with all these great organizations and play a small part in transforming the lives of patients around the world," says Director of Recruiting, Anthony Pasquarosa.

The numbers were crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal's research department and by the media company's Fast 50 partner, Withum.

"At a time when positive business news is hard to come by, the privately held companies included among this year's Fast 50 have something to celebrate indeed," Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal, said. "The COVID-19 crisis has changed the way we work and live; and like many others, we have reimagined our event and content to ensure the health and safety of all. Our celebration, originally scheduled to be held on May 20, is now expected to be held in November."

Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2016 and $1 million in 2019 were considered.

For the complete list of 2020 Fast 50 companies, visit the BBJ's website here.

About BioPoint, Inc.

BioPoint, Inc. is a leading global workforce solutions and consulting services firm that combines deep life sciences industry knowledge with specialized expertise in drug safety, health economics and outcomes research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, compliance and risk mitigation. Our professionals can and have assisted clients in optimizing their businesses, improving their operations and risk profile, and advancing their organizational performance to seize key opportunities.

Media contact:

BP Marketing

[email protected]

781-218-3790

SOURCE Biopoint Inc.