Biopolymer Coatings Market to grow by USD 397.84 million | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The report on the biopolymer coatings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for bio-based and eco-friendly polymers, the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry, and the fluctuating crude oil prices.

The biopolymer coatings market analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the fluctuating crude oil prices as one of the prime reasons driving the biopolymer coatings market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The biopolymer coatings market covers the following areas:

Biopolymer Coatings Market Sizing

Biopolymer Coatings Market Forecast

Biopolymer Coatings Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Covestro AG

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Novamont SpA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Nitrocellulose - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cellulose esters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Starch - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Natural wax - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

