Biopolymer Coatings Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89% during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The biopolymer coatings market is set to grow by $ 397.84 mn, progressing at a CAGR of 6.89% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Scope of Biopolymer Coatings Market Report:
|
Report coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 397.84 million
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at 6.89%
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Segmentation
|
By geography:-
By product:-
|
Drivers
|
|
Challenges
|
Biopolymer Coatings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Biopolymer Coatings Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Nitrocellulose
- Cellulose Esters
- Starch
- Natural Wax
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Biopolymer Coatings Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the biopolymer coatings market include Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Covestro AG, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., and Novamont SpA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the biopolymer coatings market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Biopolymer Coatings Market size
- Biopolymer Coatings Market trends
- Biopolymer Coatings Market industry analysis
The growing demand for bio-based and eco-friendly polymers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as drawbacks of biopolymers in coatings may threaten the growth of the market.
Biopolymer Coatings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist biopolymer coatings market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the biopolymer coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the biopolymer coatings market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biopolymer coatings market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Nitrocellulose - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cellulose esters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Starch - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Natural wax - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- Covestro AG
- Croda International Plc
- Evonik Industries AG
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Novamont SpA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
