Biopolymers Market to Grow By 1,294.13 thousand tons through 2025 | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by volatility in crude oil prices.

The biopolymers market analysis includes End-user segment, Type segment, and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the strict environmental regulations and policies as one of the prime reasons driving the biopolymers market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Biopolymers Market Covers the Following Areas:

Biopolymers Market Sizing

Biopolymers Market Forecast

Biopolymers Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Braskem SA

Danimer Scientific

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Galatea Bio Tech Srl

NatureWorks LLC

Toray Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Packaging and food services sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture and horticulture sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer goods sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

PLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bio-PE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bio-PET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PHA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

