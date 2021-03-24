BioPrep Solutions COVID-19 National Response & Recovery

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPrep Solutions (BioPrep) was founded, on the belief that public health should be public, meaning that the general public should have access to public health experts, that will provide the facts and make the plans that lead to active response and recovery to public health threats, like COVID-19. To see this vision come true, Don L Rondeau joins BioPrep Solutions.

BioPrep Solutions Pandemic Recovery Program Director & Preparedness Expert Don L Rondeau states that BioPrep's COVID-19 Recovery Programs will support Presidential executive orders and help the federal government open up the country more safely.

For over twenty years Don L Rondeau has won accolades for leading preparedness and recovery efforts for Federal, state, and local governments as well as the private sector, Rondeau joins BioPrep's COVID-19 recovery efforts where he will lead COVID-19 Recovery Programs

"My History includes managing national programs that support the response and recovery efforts of the government as it seeks to protect our economy and reopen business more safely. Our combination of public health, pandemic and national program management expertise uniquely positions us to support efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help businesses reopen more safely. We believe that our proven program coupled with our rapid procurement strategies position us to help business, school systems and the government agencies that support them. We believe we can help these groups start recovering from COVID-19 and open more safely now." -- Don L Rondeau

Rondeau has been featured as a preparedness subject matter expert on major news networks such as: CNN, FOX, ABC, MSNBC, WMAR.

Using vast experience in biodefense, public health, and infectious diseases, BioPrep is uniquely qualified to provide public health solutions for businesses, governments, and agencies. BioPrep aims to move at the pace of the COVID-19 crisis and can rapidly launch programs that use a variety of networks, strategies and business statuses to get contracts.

BioPrep provides proven expertise and subject matter experts to assist you with:

Re-Open Business Programs

Government/Business COVID-19 Compliance Programs

Standard Operating Procedure Development

Risk Assessment and Mitigation

Public Health: Outreach, Messaging, Education and Training

Compliance Management

COVID-19 Screening Technology

Physical Space Redesigns and Retrofitting Solutions

Pandemic Planning, Crisis Management, Response and Recovery

Subject Matter Expertise on all CBRN Threats

